May Performance Listings at Martinis Above Fourth

Sunday, May 5, 1pm

Babette's Cinco de Mayo Bingo Brunch

Tickets and Info

Win or lose....B-I-N-G-O is a blast with the wacky and witty Babette Schwartz, and nobody calls those little numbered balls one bit better. Join us for Babette's Cinco de Mayo Bingo Brunch featuring more giggles than a gaggle of queens in a roomful of whoopie cushions. Doors open at 11am for brunch with a great selection of a la carte options and the balls start dropping at 1pm. Mark your playing cards, yell bingo and win fabulous prizes! Buy your tickets as soon as possible B4 they sell out.

Thursday, May 16, 8pm

Paige Turner in Drag Me To The Top

Tickets and Info

"Showbiz Spitfire" Paige Turner the drag darling of NYC and star of SHADE:QUEENS OF NYC (on the Fusion Network), makes her Martinis Above Fourth | Table + Stage debut in Drag me to the Top!

Learn the unvarnished truth of how this drag superstar climbed her way to the top in a world filled with bottoms. "Drag me to the top!" is a hysterical evening of LIVE singing, outrageous comedy, videos and over the top parodies. Life can be a drag-and Paige Turner wouldn't have it any other way! Featuring ALL -LIVE songs from Frozen, One Direction, Burlesque, Hamilton, and many more. Get ready to ride on a rainbow as this tawdry blonde bombshell takes you into her phantasmagorical world of mayhem and foolishness, where the audience always feels like the guest star!

Known as the Carol Burnett of Drag, "Showbiz Spitfire" Paige Turner is one the original creators, producers and host of NYC's live drag reality show "So You Think You Can Drag?" She is a 2 time Glam Award winner and is known for her over the top parodies on you tube. Paige tours throughout the country in her All -Live one woman shows and is a headliner for Atlantis Events. She coined the phrase Slurp!, which is also the name of the longest running drag show in NYC! She is currently part of the cast Shade: QUEENS OF NYC, on the Fusion Network and has been featured several times on WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE! On Bravo.

Thursday, May 26, 8pm

An Evening of Comedy with Sam McCormick

Tickets and Info

Join us for An Evening of comedy with Sampson McCormick on Thursday, May 23, 2019. McCormick is an experience, a down-to-earth comedic force of nature and has been one of the most in-demand voices of diversity in comedy for close to two decades. One of the first LGBTQ black American comedians, he's broken barriers, headlining venues including Kennedy Center for The Performing Arts, Howard Theater and Hollywood Laugh Factory. He's appeared on BET, TV One, VICELAND and a highly lauded comedy special That B*%@# Better Be Funny. A real crowd pleaser, he uses a light hearted charisma to take on race, religion, politics and sexuality -you know, all those things you aren't supposed to talk about in polite company.

Thursday, May 30, 8pm

Sutton Lee Seymour in Dragflix

Tickets and Info

NYC's drag darling, Sutton Lee Seymour, stars in DRAGFLIX, a new comedy spoofing your favorite TV shows, movies, and musicals with parodies of GAME OF THRONES, THE HANDMAID'S TALE, HARRY POTTER, and more!





Related Articles Shows View More San Diego Stories

More Hot Stories For You