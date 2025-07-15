Interview: Robert L. Freedman & Jean Kauffman Discuss A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



When it comes to ”A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”, book writer and co-lyricist Robert L. Freedman and actress Jean Kauffman have a uniquely personal connection. Married for over four decades, they’ve not only lived through the roller-coaster of creative careers, but with this production at North Coast Repertory Theatre, they’re once again sharing a theatrical milestone. They took the time to discuss their respective roles in the show, how the musical came to life, and what it means to navigate love, art, and occasional murder together.

Though Robert and Jean are both closely tied to the world of ”A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”, their involvement in this current production takes very different forms. Robert, who wrote the book and co-wrote the lyrics with Steven Lutvak, gets to enjoy the show from the audience this time, while Jean returns to the stage in a new role.

Robert: I don't have a role in this production, per se, except as an audience member. And the fact that my wife, Jean, is one of the performers. As one of her biggest fans, I am looking forward to her North Coast Rep and Laguna Playhouse debuts. It's really moving to me to have my wife perform in a show I've written—not the least because she was there supporting and encouraging me from the years of elation and despair in the process of writing, being my sounding board and cheering me on through Hartford Stage, The Old Globe, Broadway, the Tony Awards, two national tours, and even productions in other countries (Japan, China, South Korea, and Sweden).

Jean played a different role in a previous production, at the Cerritos Performing Arts Center, directed by our original Broadway choreographer, Peggy Hickey. And I was lucky to have Jean performing in the premiere of my musical "The Flamingo Kid" at Hartford Stage (music by Scott Frankel, directed by Darko Tresnjak).

The roots of this musical stretch back decades. Robert reflected on the long road from concept to Broadway—and how the journey felt from both the writer’s and the partner’s perspective.

Robert: I went to graduate school at NYU, the Musical Theatre Program in the Tisch School of the Arts, with the late Steven Lutvak, and we became fast friends. Several years later, he approached me with this project—I loved the idea, and we were on our way. When we started, we had no producer, no director, no theatre. It was simply a labor of love. Of course, we hoped the show would one day be produced, but it took nearly 10 years to reach Broadway.

The thing I think about most is how much fun Steven and I had working together. We were really in sync, and it was a joy. There were rocky times on the business side of things, in terms of getting the show to Broadway, but never in the writing of it. Darko Tresnjak played a big part in getting the show on, in a co-production with Hartford Stage and The Old Globe, and Barry Edelstein was a big champion as well.

Robert L. Freedman & Jean Kauffman at the Tony Awards red carpet

Radio City Music Hall in 2014. Photograph by Bruce Glikas.

As the show continues to evolve in new productions, seeing Jean perform in a musical he helped bring to life has been particularly meaningful for Robert. The experience carries both personal pride and a full-circle kind of magic.

Robert: There's no better feeling! It always excites me, not just because I'm enthralled by her talent, but I love being among others who are appreciating her for the first time. The first time we met, she was performing in a nightclub in New York and I was in the audience. I was instantly smitten, and I've never stopped loving what she does on stage. (And off!) We just celebrated our 42nd wedding anniversary.

From the other side of the proscenium, Jean shared what it’s like to bring Robert’s words and lyrics to life on stage. Having known the material from its earliest stages, stepping into this musical is a rare kind of homecoming.

Jean: Being in a show for which Robert wrote the Tony-winning book and co-wrote the lyrics is thrilling. I adore speaking and singing his ingenious, funny, touching, and unfailingly witty words. As an actress, he gives you so much to work with. It's also an especially challenging show because of its fast-paced scenes, characters, and costume changes. It's a madhouse in the wings. It requires a brilliant and talented crew, which luckily, we have.

Even after years of development and many productions, certain lines and moments still carry emotional weight or comedic spark. Both Robert and Jean reflected on scenes that continue to resonate.

Robert: Some numbers and scenes still tickle me, even though I've seen them performed so many times. There are moments I enjoy, either because I'm particularly proud of a line or a lyric, or because it relates to my own life experience, sometimes in ways I wasn't even cognizant of when I was writing. For instance, there's a dinner table scene in the second act that I subconsciously based on my parents. After years of development and previous productions, I didn't realize it until we were in Broadway previews.

Jean: I love this cast. Each person is so talented and brings so much to their roles, making every scene and every musical number thrilling. Part of that is because they love the show as much as I do. Well, almost. This show is a part of me because I was there as it was being written, and I read many drafts and saw many of the workshops. The thrill of Robert being nominated and then winning a Tony is beyond words.

After forty-plus years of marriage, countless artistic endeavors, and a fair bit of backstage chaos, the couple has found their own version of a guide—a real-life one—for balancing love, creativity, and the occasional bit of theatrical madness.

Robert: We are each other's biggest fans and supporters. And we understand what it's like to be an artist in our society. These kinds of careers are roller-coaster rides, with many ups and downs. As a couple, we've been able to navigate our way through it and somehow weather it all. I can't imagine sharing my life with someone who didn't inherently understand the unconventional life of a creative person. I'm happy to say our son and daughter-in-law have the same kinds of challenges and rewards of working in similar creative fields.

Jean: Our guide to balancing our crazy lives is that we have always loved, respected, and supported each other's work, even through tough times. We've both spent a fair amount of time out of town for work, as I'm doing right now, with the understanding that we would somehow make it work. And we have.

Whether on the page or the stage, their story is proof that love, talent, and a touch of theatrical madness can make a spectacular show and a lasting partnership.

How To Get Tickets

”A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” is playing through August 17th at North Coast Repertory Theatre. For ticket and showtimes information, please go to www.northcoastrep.org

Photo credit: Robert and Jean Kauffman and Bruce Glikas.