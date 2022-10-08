Interview: Alyssa Anne Austin talks about creating ALWAYS A BANANA, NEVER THE BRIDE at OB Playhouse

You may watch a show and root for the leads to get their heart's desire, but the audience always walks away laughing at the memorable supporting characters. Taking this as inspiration Alyssa Anne Austin created her one-woman show ALWAYS A BANANA, NEVER THE BRIDE: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S: "LESSER LADIES" which is playing at the OB Playhouse from October 22 - 24th.

Alyssa Anne Austin has been singing and dancing her way across San Diego stages, and just this year could be seen in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN at San Diego Musical Theatre, and just finished the extended run of CABARET at Cygnet Theatre. Now Austin takes the stage all for herself in her one-woman show filled with beloved character roles.

After all, every classic has a famous side character - what is SINGING IN THE RAIN without "Make 'Em Laugh", or GUYS & DOLLS without "Adelaide's Lament", or OKLAHOMA without Ado Anne's "I Cain't Say No"? Not nearly as fun or interesting, that's what.

Inspired by Jane Krakowski who referred to some of her most memorable characters as "second bananas" Alyssa decided to create and name a show after these funny, and very specific side characters. The show took shape as Alyssa started to research this character type and all the fun ways they appear in musicals.

"Initially, I just wanted to spotlight some of these classic Second Banana characters (such as Adelaide in GUYS & DOLLS, Ilona in SHE LOVES ME, and Lois Lane in KISS ME KATE), and - if I'm being honest - create the opportunity for myself to step into these characters and perform their songs, because they are all characters I would love to play someday!"

As Austin worked on the show she realized that this show was also an opportunity to not just have an entertaining evening, but to also challenge the thinking on how these characterizations are used both on stage and off.

"In shining a spotlight on these Second Bananas, not only could I pay homage to them, but I could also use them as a fun way to challenge audiences to think differently about labels, stereotypes, and the boxes we put ourselves and others in. And that's when I started to weave in the self-discovery prompts and coaching elements of the show."

Besides being a singer, dancer, and actress Alyssa Anne is also a Career Coach and Personal Branding Strategist through her company Poised & Professional. Which made working on this show an even more interesting project, one where both she and the audience have an opportunity for self-discovery.

"A big message of my show is that 'you can be more than one thing' - I want to encourage audiences to embrace what makes them unique, and to find power and joy in that authenticity. I was drawn to the idea of creating a show that lives in both of those worlds."

Taking that inspiration, and with a helpful suggestion from her supportive husband, what started as writing dialogue to help her during costume changes soon became a meaningful through-line for the show and its purpose.

"I initially came up with the idea to include some self-discovery questions in my show because I was looking for a way to buy time for these crazy costume changes I was envisioning! The more I thought about it, the more I realized that THAT was the show that only I could create and give life to - a show that's part Broadway Cabaret, part motivational talk. Essentially, the show is me!"

This show has been a goal for a while, and after her run in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, Austin decided that this was the year to make the dream of this show a reality. With a little help from the San Diego Musical Theatre's Resident Music Director Richard Dueñez Morrison, who is the show's music director and accompanist, this show is for its debut.

The show doesn't just make Austin's dream of bringing it to stage come true, but portions of the ticket sales will go to the Helen Woodward Animal Center to help rescued animals have their dreams of a fur-ever home come true as well. Austin volunteers there, along with other members of her family and she says she is happy to support the important work they do there. The donation from the show proceeds will be made in honor of Austin's late pup Georgie, who was not just a family member but a very supportive theatre lover as well.

"I just knew that creating my own show was the right way to direct my energy, and also a way to honor Georgie - he was just a puppy when I started doing theater again in 2016. I'd have to stand on top of our bed to practice my audition songs because he would be trying to jump up and join in!

I knew when I decided to put up the show that I wanted to donate a portion of all ticket sales for the show to Helen Woodward to continue to support them in their work. And now I have the incredible gift of being able to make the donation in Georgie's name, which I am so grateful for."

How To Attend

You can catch Alyssa Anne Austin in ALWAYS A BANANA, NEVER THE BRIDE: AN ODE TO BROADWAY'S: "LESSER LADIES October 22 - 24th at OB Playhouse. For show time and ticket information go to AlwaysaBananaShow.com

You can also follow her future theatrical adventures on Instagram

Photo Credit: Leah Huebner