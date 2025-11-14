 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Great Arizona Puppet Theater Will Present THE DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE

The family-friendly holiday production will run in Phoenix with shows Thursdays through Sundays.

By: Nov. 14, 2025
Great Arizona Puppet Theater Will Present THE DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present THE DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE from November 28 through December 21. The holiday production will feature a cast of giant dinosaur characters sharing seasonal songs, dances, and comedic segments. The show is recommended for ages 4 and up.

Performances will take place Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.; Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $10 for children (ages 0–12). Reservations may be made by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or visiting greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. For reservations, directions, and additional information, call 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or visit azpuppets.org.




Need more San Diego Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos