The family-friendly holiday production will run in Phoenix with shows Thursdays through Sundays.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present THE DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE from November 28 through December 21. The holiday production will feature a cast of giant dinosaur characters sharing seasonal songs, dances, and comedic segments. The show is recommended for ages 4 and up.
Performances will take place Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.; Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $10 for children (ages 0–12). Reservations may be made by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or visiting greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com.
The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. For reservations, directions, and additional information, call 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or visit azpuppets.org.
Videos