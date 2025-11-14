Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



🎭 NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater will present THE DINOSAUR CHRISTMAS REVUE from November 28 through December 21. The holiday production will feature a cast of giant dinosaur characters sharing seasonal songs, dances, and comedic segments. The show is recommended for ages 4 and up.

Performances will take place Thursdays and Fridays at 10 a.m.; Saturdays at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.; and Sundays at 2 p.m. Advance ticket purchase is required. Tickets are $15 for adults (ages 13 and up) and $10 for children (ages 0–12). Reservations may be made by calling 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or visiting greatarizonapuppettheater.thundertix.com.

The Great Arizona Puppet Theater is located at 302 W. Latham St. in Phoenix. For reservations, directions, and additional information, call 602-262-2050, ext. 0, or visit azpuppets.org.