Encore Vocal Ensemble Celebrates 10 Years Of Broadway Music In San Diego

Encore Vocal Ensemble is thrilled to announce its return to the concert stage with two live performances. Celebrating 10 years, 22 shows, and over 300 songs, Encore will perform its 10th Anniversary Show on Friday, June 10 and Saturday, June 11.

Encore's 10th Anniversary Show includes music from 22 previous shows, including favorites from Hamilton, Les Miserables, Dear Evan Hansen, Wicked, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Sweeney Todd, Spamalot, Company, Footloose, Sunday in the Park with George, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, Kinky Boots, RENT, and much more.

Both shows will take place at the Educational Cultural Complex Theater in San Diego, 4343 Ocean View Blvd. Performances begin at 7:00pm but audience members are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy concessions, bid on opportunity drawing items, and experience a retrospective of Encore's rich and varied performance history that will be on display throughout the Theater.

Board President Lisa Harris-Schiewe stated, "We are thrilled to once again take the stage to perform for our supporters, old and new. Over the past 10 years, Encore has produced 22 eclectic shows and we cannot wait to perform some of our greatest hits and audience favorites. Thanks to our supporters, we've been able to produce content online the last couple of years, and started our road back to live shows last season with our All Together Now! performances at University Christian Church. But reconnecting once again, with our full group singing and dancing live and in person for our 10th Anniversary Show, will be wonderful!"

Tickets for Encore's 10th Anniversary Show are just $25 in advance or $30 at the door, if still available. Audience members can learn more, buy tickets, and reserve their seats in advance at EncoreVocalEnsemble.org.

Encore Vocal Ensemble is San Diego's premier performance group specializing in selections from musical theatre, Broadway, and film. Led by acclaimed Music Director Tim McKnight, Encore features more than 50 of San Diego's most talented singers, actors, and dancers.