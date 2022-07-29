Diversionary Theatre Announces Clark Cabaret August 2022 Event Calendar

Diversionary Theatre has announced its Clark Cabaret's August 2022 event calendar featuring a full roster of free, queer-themed entertainment. Highlights include musical performances by regular favorites Ria Carey and Aaron Turner, Kenny Ard, Don LeMaster, and the Sue Palmer Quartet. August also features musical acts new to the Clark Cabaret, including soul and R&B artist Kori Gillis, the Janice Edwards Trio playing American standards, jazz and soul, and acoustic covers by Nalini Koch.

Other performer highlights in August include "Gay History for Straight People," written and performed by Will Nolan, and the monthly variety shows "Sassy Salon" hosted by Danielle Levsky, and "Just Tryna Make Friends" featuring Julie Roland. Other regular monthly events taking place in August include the "Just an Idea" improvised musical also by Julie Roland and Stu Shames, and "DRAGversionary," a monthly drag show featuring Bella Donna, Friidae, and Maddy Mokes. In addition to the Clark Cabaret's entertainment-based events, it also hosts community-based and audience-participation events including the weekly "Karaoke Night" on Wednesdays hosted by Flamy Grant, a regular "Queer Iconic Film Series" movie night, and the monthly events "Queer Poetry Night," "Big Queer Trivia," "Wide World of Women's Sports" watch party, "Queer Women's Mixer," and "Queer Youth Karaoke" done in partnership with the San Diego Queer Youth Chorus, San Diego Pride Youth Leadership Academy, Trans Family Support Services, and SDUSD.

The Clark Cabaret is a new space at the University Heights-based Diversionary Theatre. Since opening in the fall of 2021, the Clark Cabaret has been welcoming its community six nights a week to enjoy drinks and live entertainment in a piano bar atmosphere complete with performances by beloved local favorites, up-and-coming artists, and local theatre companies. It features a full bar and a permanent historical display created in partnership with LAMBDA Archives of San Diego commemorating the space in the tradition of the iconic "Gay Bar" where the LGBTQ+ community and movement coalesced. From drag kings and queens to stand-up comedy and hosted movie nights, Diversionary will be bursting at the seams in the coming months with an eclectic assortment of queer-themed entertainment with an emphasis on non-profit groups and diverse artists, as well as serving as a hub for organizing and meeting. The Clark Cabaret is open Wednesday through Monday from 5:00 PM to close, with happy hour daily from 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM. More information is available on the Clark Cabaret's website at www.diversionary.org/cabaret and by calling 619.220.6830.

Diversionary Theatre is the nation's third-oldest LGTBQ+ theatre dedicated to amplifying queer voices through the performing arts in a dynamic, inclusive, and provocative environment that celebrates and preserves their unique culture, while contributing to an environment of diversity and inclusion throughout the broader community. Since Diversionary's founding in 1986, it has continually provided an inspiring and thought-provoking theatrical platform to explore complex and diverse stories of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning communities in the form of live entertainment that can be enjoyed by all.