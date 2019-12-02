December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW San Diego Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for San Diego:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actor in a Play (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Play (professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Best Play (professional)
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
Casey Likes - ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre 13%
Berto Fernandez - ROCK OF AGES - Cygnet Theatre 11%
Jeremy Wilson (they/them/their) - HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH - Diversionary Theatre 8%
Jackson Armstrong - ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Del Lago Academy 10%
MAX CADILLAC - ROCKY HORROR PICTURE SHOW - OB PLAYHOUSE 9%
Erik Mayuiers - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Patio Playhouse 8%
Wil Bethmann - ANGELS IN AMERICA PARTS 1 & 2, - Cygnet Theatre 11%
Kevin Phan - PUFFS - The Eastern 10%
Trevor Cruse - PUFFS - The Eastern 6%
Erin Vanderhyde - ALL SHOOK UP - San Diego Musical Theatre 9%
Audrey Deubig - MATILDA - Moonlight Stage Productions 7%
Solea Pfeiffer - ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre 7%
Amanda Blair - AMERICAN IDIOT - OB Playhouse 9%
Gianna Merghart - MAMMA MIA - Center Stage Productions 9%
Arleth Ruvalcaba - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Patio Playhouse 7%
Marisa Taylor Scott - PUFFS - The Eastern 6%
Kay Marian McNellen - PUFFS - The Eastern 6%
Rachael VanWormer - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Cygnet Theatre 6%
AMERICAN IDIOT - OB Playhouse 12%
ONCE UPON A MATTRESS - Del Lago Academy 9%
MAMMA MIA - Center Stage Productions 9%
ALMOST FAMOUS - The Old Globe Theatre 16%
ALL SHOOK UP - SAN DIEGO MUISCAL THEATRE 12%
WEST SIDE STORY - Moonlight Stage Productions 9%
DOG SEES GOD: CONFESSIONS OF A TEENAGE BLOCKHEAD - OB Playhouse 48%
OUR TOWN - Patio Playhouse 40%
BOEING BOEING - CSUSM 13%
PUFFS - The Eastern 24%
ANGELS IN AMERICA - Cygnet Theatre 14%
THE VIRGIN TRIAL - Cygnet Theatre 6%
THE BOOK OF MORMON - Broadway San Diego 47%
WAITRESS - Broadway San Diego 38%
HELLO DOLLY - Broadway San Diego 15%
San Diego Musical Theatre 16%
The Old Globe Theatre 14%
OB Playhouse 14%
