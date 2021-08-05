Cygnet Theatre Will Require Proof of Vaccination to Attend All Events
Cygnet Theatre is the first San Diego theatre to announce that it will require vaccination from all guests attending its upcoming performances.
A message on the venue's website states, "To enter the theater, guests need to have photo ID and either their physical CDC vaccination card, a picture of the vaccination card or a digital vaccine record, with at least 14 days elapsed from the date of final dose."
Alternatively, guests can show proof of a negative PCR Test. The test must have been taken within 72 hours of performance date.
Learn more at https://www.cygnettheatre.com/visit/faqs/.
Cygnet Theatre's upcoming season will kick off this September with La Cage Aux Folles. Other upcoming productions include A Christmas Carol, Life Sucks, Water By the Spoonful, Mud Row, and Natasha Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.
Learn more about the full season and purchase tickets at https://www.cygnettheatre.com/tickets/shows-packages/.