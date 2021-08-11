Bodhi Tree Concerts Celebrates Ten Years of Intentional Kindness Through Music

Bodhi Tree Concerts celebrates a decade of intentional kindness through music with a spectacular star-studded Tenth Anniversary Concert featuring dozens of San Diego's favorite artists, on Saturday, September 25, at 7:00 p.m. at St. James by the-Sea Episcopal Church, 743 Prospect St. in La Jolla.

To mark the occasion in style, co-founders and directors Diana and Walter DuMelle have invited a plethora of artists to perform who have appeared with Bodhi Tree Concerts over its ten-year history of shows and concerts. The concert is also a fundraiser for the company, so that it can continue to carry out its mission of programming diverse repertoire featuring San Diego artists, in order to support charitable organizations in the community.

"All at once it seems like a blink and Bodhi Tree Concerts is celebrating 10 years!" says Diana DuMelle.

"We are incredibly grateful to live in a community with so many world-class artists and it is our honor to highlight them on our series. We are also deeply grateful to our loyal group of supporters who have kept us going, thriving, and giving back to charity. We have exciting plans for our next decade and we look forward to expanding our reach while presenting bigger, bolder and with even more intentional kindness."

Scheduled to appear are a veritable who's who of San Diego talent, including: Pianist and composer Nicolas Reveles & pianist Ines Irawati Sharmay Musacchio, contralto Michael Morgan, bass Jazz artists Irving Flores & Rob Thorsen Walter DuMelle, bassAngelina Réaux, soprano Michael Sokol, baritone DeAndre Simmons, bass Alison Luedecke, concert organist Enrique Toral, tenor Jonathan Nussman, baritone Ken Anderson & Dale Fleming, Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Choir San Diego Vanessa Dinning, Brendan Nguyen, piano, & Lesley Leytham, mezzo-soprano Isabella & Blanca Valenzuela, flamenco dance Leonard Patton & Kim Hendrix-Racine, Mark Danisovszky, accordion

In keeping with Bodhi Tree Concerts' mission, there will be a food drive at the Tenth Anniversary Concert with all donations going to Feeding San Diego.

A silent auction at the event will raise funds for the completion of a brand-new children's opera, Pancho Rabbit and The Coyote, commissioned by Bodhi Tree Concerts and composed by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Anthony Davis with libretto by Quincy Troupe. Thanks to major grants from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Conrad Preys Foundation, this project envisioned by the organization from inception, is becoming a reality.

Bodhi Tree Concerts follows San Diego County health and safety protocols and the best practices employed by our colleagues in the performing arts and theatre communities. All Bodhi Tree Concerts artists and staff are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Masks will be required for everyone entering the venue, regardless of vaccination status. Please be advised that these requirements may change without notice.

Purchase tickets here.