BWW Interview: David Ellenstein talks about bringing AN ILIAD back to North Coast Repertory Theatre

AN ILIAD the acclaimed production that was available via streaming last year returns live to the stage of the North Coast Rep through April 10th. Director David Ellenstein talks about bringing the show back for live performances, how the show is still relevant today, and the brilliance of Richard Baird in this production.

AN ILIAD, which is an adaptation based on the classic poem by Homer, explores the cost of war, and whether there is any nobility to be found in battle against the balance of the human costs of war. This show was available by streaming last year and earned outstanding reviews and for the performance of Baird, the music by Amanda Schaar, and direction by David Ellenstein.

Baird plays the Narrator, an omniscient being who is reciting the tale of the Trojan War, but also frequently gives insight on the players in this battle, as well as battles throughout history. Ellenstein says that this special run was brought about by a patron who thought people should see it live, and worked with the theater to make that happen. The

"We had a patron who had seen several productions of this play who was so taken with our filmed version and with Richard Bairds performance, that he wanted people to experience it live. He made a generous donation in order to make that happen. We carved out some space for it between our season shows and were all too happy to bring this to our stage to be experienced live. It is quite a great piece of theatre.

This play requires an actor of great skill, heart and stamina. It is a tour de force. Richard Baird is spectacular in it. The magic of the theatre resides in a great actor and the spoken word in its simple glory. An Iliad is a great example of the power and impact that live theatre can have."

Along with Baird, the show also features music from cellist Amanda Schaar, which works in beautiful harmony with Baird's performance as the Narrator.

"The music in the show represents the muse of the poet, his inspiration to be able to retell this taxing tale. We were lucky to have Amanda Schaar in rehearsal on cello and we experimented with where and what kind of music or underscore would help tell and enhance the different facets of the story. We created themes for characters and snippets of music and "sound" that helped to define places and emotion. Amanda would improvise under the scenes and then we would go back and refine and amplify what worked."

The show may discuss battles long past, but the themes of conflicts and battles ring true throughout the ages, including into the present day.

"Unfortunately it is more timely than ever with the war in Ukraine. The play is about man's rage and his seemingly unceasing need for warfare to resolve conflicts. The world weary poet in the story must tell and retell the tale of the Trojan War over and over again, in hopes that at some point it might make a difference. The human cost of war is devastating, but somehow our species is unable to out grow it. The play looks at the inclination to rage, illuminates that seed in each of us, in hopes that as individuals perhaps we can make a difference."

How to get Tickets

AN ILIAD is playing through April 10th at the North Coast Repertory Theatre. For tickets and showtime information go to www.northcoastrep.org

Masks are required through April 10, 2022. Effective immediately and until further notice, masks must be worn at all times indoors regardless of As promised to our patrons who have already purchased tickets, we will be maintaining our previously announced Covid-19 protocols through the end of the run of An Iliad on April 10. Masks must be worn at all times indoors regardless of vaccination status, except when enjoying snacks or drinks.

Photo Credit: Richard Baird (ghost light) photo by Aaron Rumley