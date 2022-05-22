Accentuate The Positive with The Great American Songbook at Jazz at the Ballroom

Jazz at the Ballroom invites audiences to Accentuate the Positive this spring by sharing the music that kept America company in the early 20th century. On May 28 and 29, 2022, non-profit Jazz at the Ballroom (JATB) comes to Peter Norton Symphony Space's Leonard Nimoy Thalia in New York with an evening of the unforgettable music that grew up with the Greatest Generation.

Taking inspiration from Bing Crosby's 1944 hit song, Accentuate the Positive, the program celebrates the American Songbook with songs that were the unofficial catalogue of music that comforted and connected Americans at home and abroad during hard times-the Great Influenza Epidemic, the World Wars, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

"After what the arts community has been through over the past two years, there is a lot to get down about," said Suzanne Waldowski Roche, Executive Director of JATB. "But Jazz at the Ballroom celebrates the American Songbook and those songs don't let you stay down for long. We knew we needed to do something that reflected the music we champion-so we decided to look for the silver lining and accentuate the positive."

A line-up of award-winning musicians include Benny Benack, Pasquale Grasso, Kyle Taylor Parker, Harry Allen, and Champian Fulton. They take turns on the stage to share the memorable music that kept Americans company through the highs and lows of the 1920s-1940s.

To learn more about Accentuate the Positive or to purchase tickets, please visit: www.atpshow.org.

About Jazz at the Ballroom

Jazz at the Ballroom is a California-based non-profit that celebrates America's truly original music - classic jazz and the American Songbook. They are dedicated to showcasing the greatest musicians in unique settings. Through their concerts, scholarship program, workshops, and performances at schools, senior living centers, and hospitals, JATB works to enhance the appreciation of the Songbook in the larger community. For more information: www.jazzattheballroom.com Facebook: jazzattheballroom Instagram: @jazzattheballroom