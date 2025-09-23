 tracker
ANNIE Comes to SD Junior Theatre

Performances run October 24 – November 9, 2025.

By: Sep. 23, 2025
ANNIE Comes to SD Junior Theatre Image
San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, will kick off its milestone 78th season with the heartwarming Broadway classic, Annie!

 

Bursting with charm, humor, and unforgettable songs like “Tomorrow” and “It's the Hard-Knock Life,” this timeless story of hope and perseverance promises to captivate audiences of all ages.

 

Set against the backdrop of 1930s New York City, Annie follows a brave young orphan on her quest to find the family she's never known. Her journey brings her face-to-face with billionaire Oliver Warbucks, the villainous Miss Hannigan, and a host of colorful characters who help shape her extraordinary adventure.

 

The production is directed by Elissa Russell and choreographed by Marc Caro-Willcox, both longtime contributors to Junior Theatre's vibrant artistic community, and music directed by Michael Tyree (JT's The Addams Family). Annie features a talented cast of young performers ages 8–18 and showcases fully realized sets, costumes, and a live orchestra, all brought to life by youth artists under professional mentorship.

Join us for the perfect start to a new season and discover why Annie continues to shine its light, one note at a time.

 

Annie will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from October 24 to November 9, 2025. There will be no performance on Friday, October 31, but a performance has been added on Saturday, November 1 at 7pm.

Junior Theatre will provide an ASL-interpreted performance for Annie on Saturday, November 8 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.


Videos