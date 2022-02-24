30th Annual KuumbaFest Announced at San Diego Repertory Theatre

San Diego Repertory Theatre (San Diego REP), San Diego Urban Warriors Inc. and the African American Advisory Council of San Diego REP announced today the schedule for the 30th Annual San Diego Kuumba Fest. Curated by festival Artistic Director Dajahn Blevins, the 2022 Kuumba Fest will take place both in person (and virtually) at the San Diego Repertory Theatre February 24 - 27, 2022.

Founded in 1993 by Blevins, Kuumba Fest is San Diego's longest running and premier celebration of African-American expression, culture and heritage. Kuumba (Swahili for "creativity") Fest brings together community leaders, local performers and celebrities for an annual audience of nearly 5,000. From gospel to hip-hop and theater to dance, San Diego's Kuumba Fest presents a wide showcase of arts that celebrate Black American culture in all its variety. Kuumba Fest offers an annual three-day festival that includes educational workshops, hip-hop dance and speech competitions, performances of plays, Late Nite Live (San Diego's version of Late Night at the Apollo), and as always, a gospel concert finale. An African Market Place featuring arts and crafts for sale by local vendors, annually presented in the Lyceum Theatres lobbies.

The festival opens Thursday, February 24th at 4pm with the Black Artist Reception and Party with a Point. Friday, February 25th evening brings the annual Night of Positive Images honoring and celebrating Black ancestry and community. Saturday will feature drumming and dance performances and workshops and a spoken word poetry competition. The festival concludes Sunday with a panel discussion about Media & Arts role in continuing the call for Justice and Equity as well as Hot Gospel Play and Gospel Concert

For additional information and a full schedule of this year's events and performances, go to www.sdrep.org/kuumba, www.sduw.org or call San Diego REP's box office at 619.544.1000.