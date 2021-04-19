Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

16th Annual San Diego Student Shakespeare Festival to Streaming April 24

Student participants were invited to prepare monologues, sonnets, two-person scenes, or puppet scenes.

Apr. 19, 2021  

Write Out Loud in association with The San Diego Shakespeare Society will bring The Bard to life with the Sixteenth Annual (Virtual) Student Shakespeare Festival streaming Saturday, April 24 at 11am. Viewers will enjoy performances of students from k-12 representing all of San Diego County performing in scenes and monologues from Shakespeare's plays

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy, shared "We were honored to come on board with The San Diego Shakespeare Society last year in presenting this important Festival to the community. Giving our youth access and engagement with Shakespeare and his language with the support of professionals, speaks directly to our mission. We are always impressed by the talent and interpretations that come from our student performers."

Student participants were invited to prepare monologues, sonnets, two-person scenes, or puppet scenes and to record their performances in a short video. They had access to virtual Shakespeare workshops and one interactive puppet workshop to aid in their preparation. Student videos were submitted, then edited together into the Full Festival Video.

The public can watch the streamed production on Saturday, April 24th starting at 11am. Registration to watch https://writeoutloudeducation.weebly.com/shakes-fest.html.


