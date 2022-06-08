San Diego Repertory Theatre to Suspend Productions

San Diego REP is canceling the remaining scheduled productions in 2022 and has had to lay off all staff as of June 19. Multiple factors contributed to this course of action, including financial issues, significant funding that did not actualize, the challenges of operating theatres and bringing audiences into a building underneath an active construction site, low ticket sales amidst the pandemic, as well as the need to restructure.

This includes the cancellation of upcoming productions Twelfth Night, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Grand Master Funk and some Jewish Arts Festival events (detailed below).

The San Diego REP Board of Trustees and leadership are actively working to identify solutions and explore viable options for financial restructuring, including potential bankruptcy reorganization, with the intention to rebuild a sustainable future for the REP.

Abigail Buell, San Diego REP Managing Director, said: "Today, we are at an inflection point. We are suspending operations so we can hopefully move through this challenging time toward a new, financially viable future for the company, while honoring the REP's deeply-held mission to produce diverse, socially-conscious theatre of exceptional quality.

"In recent times, San Diego REP has been subject to financial stressors and extraordinary challenges including major flooding of our theatre, operating amidst an active construction zone, and a substantial loss of income as a result of the pandemic. A large amount of funding from several sources did not actualize, and we have not been able to identify major donors at this time. These events have accelerated the REP to an untenable situation. We cannot continue to operate in the same financial model of the past.

"Out of respect for our wonderful staff, our loyal donors, subscribers and ticket holders, and the many stakeholders, government agencies and volunteers that have shown enormous support for the REP, we intend to rise to the challenge with strong fiscal strategy, transparency and the necessary restructuring."

Dr. Larry Cousins, San Diego REP Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: "San Diego REP and its singular voice is vital to our cultural community in San Diego, the state of California and the fabric of The National Theatre industry.

"When Sam Woodhouse co-founded the REP in 1976, he wanted to create theatre that spoke courageously and adventurously. For over four decades, the REP has succeeded in presenting innovative, stimulating, boundary-pushing work, and an abundance of community engagement initiatives. The REP has become a celebrated regional company that makes unforgettable and unique art audiences won't see anywhere else. Time and time again our audiences tell us that what sets the REP apart is not just its memorable theatre works - it's the sense of community that does not exist elsewhere.

"In an effort to correct the course and overcome this financial crisis, the board of trustees agrees that the REP needs to suspend operations while we dedicate time to work toward a sustainable future."

Sam Woodhouse, San Diego REP Artistic Director, said: "The suspension of operations by San Diego REP is a sad day in the history of the company. But this moment in time also calls for a 360-degree, arms-wide-open thank you and bravo to the hundreds of theatre professionals who made 333 productions in the 46-year history of the REP. These productions' legacy of creative achievement is profound and lasting. Standing side-by-side these passionate artists and craftspeople are the enlightened San Diego REP audiences. I am equally grateful to these insatiably curious San Diegans who have inspired all of us at the REP to reach for a higher ground.

"Our goal is to bring the REP back stronger, to continue making provocative, progressive theatre, and we're working toward this future."

INFORMATION FOR TICKET HOLDERS

Canceled events

Ticket holders will be contacted by the REP on or before Friday, June 10 by email in regards to their options. Canceled events include:

● Twelfth Night

● Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

● Grand Master Funk

● In Every Generation (cancellation previously announced)

● The Art of Shtisel

● Joel Grey's Favorite Plays

● "A World to Come," part of The Whole Megillah play festival

● "Shanghai," part of The Whole Megillah play festival

● Angelina Reaux Sings the Love Songs of Kurt Weill

Adjusted events

Ticket holders will be contacted by the REP by email with further information.

● Hershey Felder's Sing-Along - will be relocated to another venue

● Hershey Felder's Music in the Ghetto of Venice - will go ahead as planned, with tickets administered by Hershey Felder Productions

LYCEUM THEATRES

While the REP will be suspending its productions, the Lyceum Theatre will continue to host other community and theatrical events.

