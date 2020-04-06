Campsite Media House Honored With 14 American Advertising Awards

Campsite Media House, a full-service production company based in Orange County, CA, was recently honored at the local Orange County chapter of the American Advertising Federation Awards with an impressive 14 wins: 2 Golds, 9 Silvers and 3 Bronze in recognition of their campaigns produced over the last year for clients Herbalife, MagnaFlow and KIA.

Specifically, Campsite was honored with 2 ADDY Gold Awards for their branded Herbalife short film "Drew Hunthausen" in the Best Branded Content & Entertainment categories (Online/Interactive and Single Entry over 60 seconds) and 1 ADDY Silver Award in Social Media - Single Execution. Campsite won 8 ADDY Silver Awards for the MagnaFlow "Sound of Passion" campaign featuring Mario Andretti and Chip Foose, including Internet Commercial, Social Media - Single Execution, Social Media Campaign and Branded Content for Online Film, Video & Sound. Campsite was also honored with 3 ADDY Bronze Awards: for the Herbalife "Jonathan Dos Santos" spot in the Television Advertising - Single Spot (:30 seconds) category and for the KIA Classic: The Ten-Year Thank You spot in the Branded Content & Entertainment (60 seconds or less) and Internet Commercial - Any Length Campaign categories.

"In the anxious times, it feels difficult to celebrate accomplishments and awards, " says Logan Hendricks, one of Campsite's three co-founders. "We hope this offers a sliver of good news to our clients and collaborators. We miss working with you all and can't wait to hit the ground running as soon as we can get back to work."

The American Advertising Awards is the advertising industry's largest and most representative competition, attracting nearly 35,000 entries every year in local AAF competitions. The mission of the American Advertising Awards is to recognize and reward the creative spirit of excellence in the art of advertising. Campsite's two Gold-Award winning entries are now eligible to compete in the national American Advertising Awards competition in June.





