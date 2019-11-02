Campsite Media House Picks Up 10 Wins At The 15th Annual Davey Awards

Campsite Media House, a full-service production company based in Orange County, CA, was honored at the 15th annual Davey Awards with 10 wins: 7 Gold Awards and 3 Silver Awards in recognition of five of their spots produced over the last year.

Most notably, their "Sound of Passion" campaign for MagnaFlow was awarded the Gold for Best Commercial Campaign. The Chip Foose and Mario Andretti segments both respectively received Gold for Best Automotive Commercial. The Mario Andretti piece also received a Gold for director Logan Hendricks for Best Directing - Branded Entertainment. Campsite's most recent docu-short "Drew Hunthausen" for Herbalife about a blind triathlete whose core mantra is to live with "No Excuses" was awarded two Gold trophies, including Non-Broadcast - Motivational, while Campsite also picked up a Silver trophy for client Herbalife (in the Sports - Commercial competition) for a :30 spot starring LA Galaxy star Jonathan Dos Santos. Also recognized was the "Ten Year Thank You" spot for the 2019 Kia Classic starring LPGA pro-golfer Jaye Marie Green, which received Gold for Non-Broadcast - Film/Video-Sports.

"We have great clients who have outstanding stories to tell," says Campsite producer and co-founder Marcus Vadas. "We're always humbled our clients put their faith in us when it comes to telling their stories. These awards are a great way of letting our clients know they've made the right decision in working with CAMPSITE. On top of that, it highlights our extraordinary crew - both in production and post production - who we believe are extremely talented and passionate. This combination of great stories and skilled crew is what helps create work that stands out."



The Davey Awards is an international creative award focused exclusively on honoring outstanding creative work from the best small companies worldwide. The 15th Annual Davey Awards received 3,000 entries from across the US and around the world. Campsite was one of only three companies that received a Gold in Branded Entertainment, one of ten companies that received a Gold in the Commercial competition and one of fourteen companies that received a Gold in the Non-Broadcast category.

For a full list of 2018 Davey Awards winners, visit https://www.daveyawards.com/winners/winners/.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You