Zachary James, Bonnie Montgomery, and Megan Nielson Will Perform at OPERA AT THE ATELIER

The McAllen Arts District will take center stage on the international arts scene this spring as Grammy Award-winning opera star Zachary James, country music standout and opera composer Bonnie Montgomery, and operatic soprano Megan Nielson unite for “Opera at the Atelier” on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at 7:00 PM.

The performance will be held at Casa Tiscareno, a new event space housed within the flagship fashion atelier and store of Manuel Tiscareno, located at 212 N Main Street, McAllen, TX. The concert is presented by Tiscareno and Run Pony Run.

In addition to beloved operatic selections from Puccini, Verdi, and Mozart, the program will include new compositions by Montgomery, offering audiences a rare opportunity to be the first to experience their premiere.

Casa Tiscareno is the vision of international fashion designer Manuel Tiscareno, a McAllen native named to Forbes' Top 100 Mexican Creatives. His couture designs have appeared at New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, Dubai, Madrid, Mexico City, and other fashion capitals around the world. With “Opera at the Atelier,” Tiscareno opens the doors to a new kind of cultural experience in the Rio Grande Valley—where fashion, music, and art collide.

The concert brings together three operatic powerhouses:

Zachary James, a Grammy Award-winning bass-baritone, is a celebrated performer with the Metropolitan Opera and stages across the globe.

Bonnie Montgomery has earned national acclaim for her unique work at the intersection of country and classical music, with operatic, symphonic and piano compositions performed throughout the U.S.

Megan Nielson is a soprano star known for her definitive performances of Puccini's most iconic roles in Tosca, La Bohème, and Madama Butterfly.

Limited availability tickets are $50 and can be reserved by emailing pr@tiscarenostudio.com.

This one-night-only event aspires to be one of McAllen's most distinguished and elegant cultural evenings of the year.

Media outlets are encouraged to attend and cover this exclusive event. Interviews with the performers and designer Manuel Tiscareno are available upon request.

