Tyce Green & More to Star in RENT At San Antonio Broadway Theatre

RENT will run from Thursday, January 19 through Sunday, January 22, 2023 at The Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

Nov. 21, 2022  

San Antonio Broadway Theatre announced the cast and creative team of the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize- winning musical RENT. Music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson.

RENT will star Tyce Green as "Mark Cohen," Matthew Henningsen as "Roger Davis," Jillian Sainz as "Mimi Marquez," Nicolas Garza as "Angel Dumott Schunard," Matthew Carter as "Tom Collins," Ellie Smith as "Maureen Johnson," Chelsea Smith as "Joanne Jefferson," and John Bonner as "Benjamin Coffin III." Rounding out the cast, the ensemble will feature Ashley Clinton, Joshua Cook, Nick Glavac, Bianca Gonzalez, Myles Harris, Alejandro Pesina and Olivia Roth.

San Antonio Broadway Theatre's production of RENT will be directed and choreographed by Alex Rodriguez, with associate direction by Allison Price, music direction by Jane Haas, costume design by Veronica Rodriguez and lighting design by Mckenzie Mulligan. Lauren Cosio serves as Executive Directer/ Producer.

To purchase tickets for all performance please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2210765®id=142&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.tobincenter.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 or call the box office at (210) 223-8624. Tickets will go on sale first week of December 2022.

The mission of the San Antonio Broadway Theatre is to integrate Broadway-quality and local talent to showcase professional productions that contribute to the evolving San Antonio arts scene. They strive to elevate the theatrical experience through a selection of productions that reflect the San Antonio community and immerse the audience in the inspired world on stage.

With intentional production selections that reflect the many cultural layers of their community, guests will experience diverse casting that reflect the many faces of San Antonio. They hope that their productions will inspire the greater community to celebrate art and culture through the lens of musical theatre and create opportunities for up-and-coming local and visiting performers.




