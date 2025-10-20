Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center to Host Dia De Los Muertos Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will once again bring the community together for its annual Día de los Muertos celebration on Sunday, November 2, 2025, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Plaza Guadalupe, 1327 Guadalupe St. The evening will also include the return of “La Vida de los Muertos,” a free multidisciplinary theatre and dance performance presented by the Guadalupe Dance Company, Dance Academy, and Mariachi Academy. This original production combines traditional and contemporary music and dance to bring to life the mythological land of the dead, weaving together stories of family, love, and cultural tradition. The performance will take place at Plaza Guadalupe (1327 Guadalupe St.) from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Audience members are encouraged to bring chairs for this outdoor event.

“Día de los Muertos is one of the most meaningful cultural traditions of our community, and the Guadalupe is proud to be an anchor of authenticity in San Antonio's Westside,” said Cristina Ballí, Executive Director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. “Our Día de los Muertos Community Celebration, La Vida de Los Muertos, is also one of the most educational programs in the region, teaching audiences of all ages the history, artistry, and meaning of this important tradition. This year, we are deeply honored to feature an altar dedicated to the legendary Flaco Jiménez, whose music and spirit embody the very heart of our culture.”

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center continues to honor the life and legacy of the late Flaco Jiménez with a special remembrance exhibition in the Progreso Community Gallery, celebrating his remarkable contributions to music and culture. The exhibit will feature rare photographs and memorabilia from community archivist Ramón Hernández. This year's altar exhibition will be on view at the Progreso Community Gallery (1300 Guadalupe St.), beginning Saturday, November 1, from 6 to 9 p.m., and continuing Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., through Sunday, November 30, 2025. Community-created altars will honor loved ones, cultural icons, and leaders who have passed on, including a feature altar paying tribute to Jiménez's lasting legacy as one of San Antonio's most beloved musical treasures. Each participant celebrates their altar by honoring their loved ones, cultural icons, and community leaders that have passed on. The creation of altars has become a unique cultural expression in Latin America. To book a school tour of the altar exhibit, please contact GCAC Educational Director, Belinda Menchaca, at belindam@guadalupeculturalarts.org. For details regarding this exhibit as well as the free Día de los Muertos outdoor performance, please visit www.guadalupeculturalarts.org. All donations are appreciated for the Guadalupe to continue its programming throughout the year.