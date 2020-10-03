The screening takes place in the H-E-B Performance Hall at 7:30pm on October 9.

Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will screen the film Rent on Friday, October 9.

The screening takes place in the H-E-B Performance Hall at 7:30pm.

GA Socially Distanced Tickets are $5. Boxes that include popcorn and non-alcholic drinks are available. Please contact the Box Office at tickets@tobincenter.org or 210-223-8624 for info or puchase.

Please note that this film is Rated PG-13 for mature thematic material involving drugs and sexuality, and for some strong language

Based on the successful '90s Broadway hit, Rent follows the story of a group of Bohemian friends living in New York City at the dawn of the 1990's - and even includes some of the original Broadway cast members (including Idina Menzel from Frozen) in a terrific stage-to-screen adaptation. Rent is a rock a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Giacomo Puccini's 1896 opera La Boheme. The Broadway musical had its premiere at the Nederlander Theater in 1996. It has won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the Tony Award for Best Musical. The motion picture features most of the original cast members from the Broadway run.

