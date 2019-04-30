Theo Von's Dark Arts Tour Comes to Charline McCombs Empire Theatre

Comedian and podcaster Theo Von brings his Dark Arts Tour to the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre (226 N. St. Mary's St.) in San Antonio, TX on June 26, 2019 at 7PM. Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 3 at 10AM.

Tickets ($28.00 - $38.00) for THEO VON will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees. VIP tickets include post-show meet and greet with Dark Arts lanyard and bonified pin.

Theo Von can be seen in his very own Netflix Original comedy special title "No Offense." His podcast, This Past Weekend, is one of the top comedy podcasts, garnering 3.5m listens a month. Theo has appeared numerous times on Joe Rogan's podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, regularly on Joey Diaz's The Church of What's Happening Now, and was voted guest of the year on The Fighter and the Kid by TFATK listeners in 2017.

Previously, Theo was the host of TBS's hidden camera show Deal With It from EP Howie Mandel, which ran for three seasons. He also hosted Yahoo's popular daily recap show Primetime in No Time - one of the most-watched shows on the web with nearly one million views per day. Theo also made appearances on Inside Amy Schumer, Why? With Hannibal Buress, Arsenio, Last Comic Standing, was the winner of Comedy Central's Reality Bites Back, and Live at Gotham.

Recently, Theo can be seen in season 4 of Comedy Central's This is Not Happening, episode premiered in March 2018. He also starred in Trevor Moore's Comedy Central special, The Story of Our Times and in his own digital series "Man Up" for Comedy Central, which is now being formatted for television.

For more information, visit majesticempire.com or theovon.com.





