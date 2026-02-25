Tobin Center to Celebrate Women Leaders in San Antonio

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host Ladies in Leadership: Legacy of Service to San Antonio on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 6:30 p.m. in the Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater, featuring a networking reception in the Frost Lobby before and after the dynamic panel conversation from 7–8 p.m. The evening will also include light bites and wine tasting sponsored by Republic National Distributing Company.

Presented by Sendero, this special event will spotlight extraordinary women whose leadership, philanthropy, and professional excellence have left a lasting imprint on San Antonio’s civic and cultural life. Through personal stories and candid conversation, panelists will reflect on building meaningful careers rooted in service, sustaining long-term community impact, and mentoring the next generation of leaders.

The program will be thoughtfully moderated by Dr. Kate Rogers, MPA, Ed.D., Tobin Board Member and respected civic leader whose career has spanned nonprofit leadership, public education, and cultural stewardship.

Distinguished Panelists

Barbara B. Gentry – Community Volunteer

Formerly Senior Vice President of Community Affairs at USAA, Barbara B. Gentry led the company’s philanthropic, volunteer, and community outreach initiatives for nearly two decades. She currently serves as Chair of the Board of Directors for Haven for Hope and is an active member of the Advisory Council for the San Antonio Food Bank, continuing her lifelong commitment to strengthening San Antonio’s nonprofit ecosystem.

Mary Ullmann Japhet – Founder, Japhet Media

A communications strategist and entrepreneur, Mary Ullmann Japhet has built her career around storytelling with purpose. After 18 years as Senior Vice President of Communications & Community Engagement for San Antonio Sports—helping generate more than $1 billion in economic impact—she founded Japhet Media to partner with companies and nonprofit organizations on public relations, media training, and content production. A former journalist at KENS 5, Mary remains deeply committed to mentorship and civic engagement throughout the region.

Laura J. Vaccaro – CEO, Kronkosky Charitable Foundation

As Chief Executive Officer of the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation, Laura Vaccaro leads one of Texas’ largest grantmaking organizations, overseeing more than $400 million in assets and annual grantmaking of $15–$20 million across multiple counties. A recognized civic leader and philanthropist, Laura’s extensive board service and leadership roles—including with United Way of San Antonio and Bexar County—reflect her dedication to measurable, lasting impact throughout the community.

Suzanne Wade – Retired H-E-B Executive

Suzanne Wade’s 40-year retail career culminated in senior leadership roles at H-E-B, where she served as President of San Antonio Food/Drug Stores before retiring in 2020. A passionate community advocate, Suzanne has dedicated her time to numerous organizations including Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas, Leadership San Antonio, Haven for Hope, and the Tobin Center. She currently chairs the San Antonio Young Women’s Leadership Academy Board and serves on the SANTIKOS Enterprises Board.

Event Details

Date: Monday, March 16, 2026

Time: 6:30 p.m. (Panel discussion 7–8 p.m., followed by reception)

Venue: Carlos Alvarez Studio Theater

Location: The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts