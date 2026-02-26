IL DIVO BY CANDLELIGHT Comes to The Tobin Center This March

🎭 NEW! San Antonio Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Antonio & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

International classical crossover sensation Il Divo brings their breathtaking new tour, Il Divo By Candlelight, to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts for an intimate evening of romance, passion, and soaring vocals. This show is scheduled in the H-E-B Performance Hall on March 15, 2026, at 8 PM.

Il Divo By Candlelight will take audiences on a journey through two decades of romance, heartache, and joy, weaving their greatest musical triumphs into an unforgettable evening. In the U.S., they will be joined by Phoenix-based string trio Simply Three, who will also open the shows.

With Il Divo By Candlelight, the quartet is delivering a show that is both refined and emotionally powerful. In addition to their global appeal, Il Divo connects deeply with Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide; all four members are fluent Spanish speakers and are available for media interviews in Spanish. Additionally, baritone Steven LaBrie proudly represents the LGBTQ+ community, reflecting the group's spirit of inclusivity and the diverse global audience they embrace.

For over 20 years, Il Divo has embodied the power of music, brotherhood, and artistic evolution. Since their debut in 2004, the iconic quartet, formed today with —Urs Bühler (tenor, Switzerland), Sébastien Izambard (tenor, France), David Miller (tenor, USA), and Steven LaBrie (baritone, USA)—have redefined classical crossover, captivating audiences worldwide with their breathtaking vocals and electrifying performances.

With over 30 million albums sold, 50 #1 hits, and 160 Gold and Platinum certifications across 35 countries, their impact is undeniable. They have graced the world's grandest stages, from the Summer Olympics and FIFA World Cup to the Diamond Jubilee at Windsor and the Commander-in-Chief's Ball.

In 2021, Il Divo faced an immense loss with the passing of co-founder Carlos Marín due to COVID-19. Honoring his memory, the remaining members embarked on the Greatest Hits Tour in 2022, where baritone Steven LaBrie joined as a guest performer. A year later, Steven officially became a full-time member.

With this new chapter, Il Divo entered the studio in 2023 in Coconut Grove, FL, with producer Carlos Fernando Lopez to record their tenth album and first independent release, XX: 20th Anniversary Album [Il Divo Music/Thirty Tigers]. It marked a series of firsts—their first album with Steven, their first release under their own label, Il Divo Music, and their first time serving as Executive Producers, with Sébastien also taking on the role of Co-Arranger.

“When you listen to XX, we hope it takes you on a journey between modern music and opera,” says Sébastien. “Our voices remain true to who we are, but our approach has evolved, capturing a wide emotional spectrum.”

“Whether you've been with us for 20 years, five years, or just a few hours, we want you to feel moved by the music,” adds Urs. And it is this connection with fans that fuels Il Divo's next adventure.

Following two years of global promotion for XX: 20th Anniversary Album, Il Divo will return to Europe in the summer of 2025 before embarking on their new world tour, Il Divo By Candlelight, in both Latin America and the USA in the Fall.

“We want to perform in theaters, creating an intimate experience where fans feel part of the performance,” explains David. “We've challenged our creative team to design a show that is elegant and immersive, yet never overshadowed by production.” “We want the music to speak for itself,” adds Steven.