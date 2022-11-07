The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Launches 41st Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival En San Antonio Poster Contest

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center is launching its 41st annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio 2023 Poster Contest.



The popular poster contest returns after a two-year hiatus and it will include larger prizes, with the top award for the contest winner of $2,000, and more opportunities for area artists and students. The top prize winner's poster will be used for all festival marketing materials for the Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio, scheduled for May 17-21, 2023. There are no entry fees for the poster contest.



"We are so happy to relaunch our annual poster contest with bigger prizes this year" says Cristina Ballí, Executive Director of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center. "We welcome back our student artists, as well as community members and professional artists. The posters are a wonderful way to highlight the artistry of our local creative community and to help market both the festival and the best in Texas-Mexican cultural traditions."



The Tejano Conjunto Festival poster contest provides opportunities for students in middle school, high school, and college to compete for the top prize alongside open and professional categories.



The theme of the posters must be "Conjunto music" and include the words "Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio 2023." Entries are due no later than January 27, 2023 at 5 p.m. CST, and winners will be announced on February 13, 2023.



The contest winner overall and each category winner will be announced in a special session on May 19, 2023, at the Tejano Conjunto Festival at Rosedale Park, on San Antonio's Westside, one of the birthplaces of Conjunto music.



The Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio is the first and longest-running Conjunto Festival in the country and is internationally recognized as the most influential event for this beloved and popular Texas musical tradition. The highlight of the 41st Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival is the opportunity to hear the very best in Conjunto music from all across the many different styles played in Texas.



The entry form for the Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio is available for download on the Guadalupe web page at https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/tejano-conjunto-festival/.



Each spring for the past four decades, the Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio has encompassed robust and influential live performances of the founders, popular performers, and heritage award winners of each genre, along with dances, workshops, Hall of Fame inductions, and other events. The festival draws an enthusiastic audience of 10,000 fans, dancers, and musicians from across Texas and the United States, as well as Mexico, Europe, and Asia. The crowd has grown massively over the years to include legions of fans who return each year to dance and celebrate conjunto culture.



The festival has become a model for many other conjunto festivals, which have appeared since it started, and is credited with highlighting the singular music and culture of South Texas Tejanos.



More details about the line-up, tickets, and other information will be posted on the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center web page at https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/.

About Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center



The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center was founded in 1980 as a nonprofit, multi-disciplinary organization. Located in the heart of San Antonio's westside, the Guadalupe is one of the largest community-based organizations in the US with the mission to cultivate, promote and preserve traditional and contemporary Chicano, Latino and Native American arts and culture through multidisciplinary programming.

Visit www.guadalupeculturalarts.org for more information.



DEADLINE: Friday, January 27, 2023, at 5:00pm CST

Tips: Research images of past Conjunto festivals online or on the Festival's Facebook page. View past winning entries on our website here to ensure your entry does not resemble a previous winner's imagery.



REQUIRED THEME Conjunto Music - Traditional music born in South Texas whose main instruments include the button accordion, bajo sexto, bass and drums. All the instruments do not need to be represented in the artwork, but keep in mind that we are looking for a colorful, creative interpretation of Conjunto music.



If you have any questions, please contact Dan Margolies via email at conjunto@guadalupeculturalarts.org or call at 210-271-3151.

DETAILS:

SUBMISSION FORM CONTEST GUIDELINES Only one entry per person may be submitted. There is no entry fee.



SPECIFICATIONS

For initial submission:

Required file formats include: JPEG at 72dpi (All mediums are acceptable but the submitted format must be in JPEG emailed to conjunto@guadalupeculturalarts.org).



Physical artwork may be dropped off at the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore, 1300 Guadalupe St, San Antonio, TX 78207.



The Overall winner must be able to produce a vector file (eps) at 300dpi. The final printed poster will be 22 inches x 28 inches.



The poster must include the words Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio 2023.



The poster must be original, creative, innovative and unique.



The poster must be the submitting Entrant's original, previously unpublished work and not contain any third party copyrighted material (including images and wording) unless the Entrant has written permission to use such copyrighted material.



Do not sign the artwork, as this is not conducive to impartial judging.



DEADLINE and SUBMISSION



All artwork must be submitted by in person to the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore 1300 Guadalupe St, San Antonio, TX 78207 and/or emailed to conjunto@guadalupeculturalarts.org by 5:00 pm Friday, January 27, 2023.



JUDGING

Artwork will be judged by a panel of artists, curators, and arts administrators. Winners will be announced by February 13, 2023.



AWARDS PRESENTATION

The cash awards will be presented to the winning artists at the 41st Annual Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio Opening Night Ceremonies on Friday, May 19, 2023 at Rosedale Park.



AGREEMENT

Submitting a poster to this contest serves as an agreement with the rules and guidelines stated herein. The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will retain ownership of the overall winning poster and image and assumes the right to reproduce the winning poster for any purpose it deems fit including any and all publicity and commercial products relating to the Tejano Conjunto Festival en San Antonio.