Spotlight: PRETTY WOMAN at Tobin Center

Pretty Woman: The Musical based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two - time Tony Award® - winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde). Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of ’69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton.

Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart. “If you love the movie, you’ll love the musical!” (BuzzFeed News). To miss Pretty Woman:The Musical would be a big mistake. Big. Huge.