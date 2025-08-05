STOP KISS Comes to Georgetown Palace Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Georgetown Palace Theatre will open Stop Kiss this Friday, August 8, 2025, on the Playhouse stage.

Part romance, part tragedy, and all drama, Stop Kiss, written by Diana Son, explores tricky themes in the quest for self-discovery and self-acceptance.

"A poignant and funny play about the ways, both sudden and slow, that lives can change irrevocably,” Variety. After Callie meets Sara, the two unexpectedly fall in love. Their first kiss provokes a violent attack that transforms their lives in a way they could never anticipate. Directed by Morgan Urbanovsky.

Thank you to Equality Texas for their support of the Palace and this production of Stop Kiss. They will be onsite opening night with resources and information about their organization. Find out more about their mission and how you can volunteer at www.equalitytexas.org.

Tickets are on sale now and the show runs Aug. 8-Sept. 7, 2025.

Mix and mingle with the cast for our opening night after party in the Playhouse lobby. We will have complimentary drinks and snacks.