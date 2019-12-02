SPAMILTON: AN AMERICAN PARODY Will Play Empire Theatre

SPAMILTON: An American Parody tour launched in December 2018 and has been playing several multi-week engagements, hip-hopping around the country. We're bringing the laughter to San Antonio, TX for performances at the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre (226 N. St. Mary's St.) January 14 - 26, 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday December 6th 10:00 AM.

Tickets ($69.00) for SPAMILTON will be available In Person at the Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway and performed by a versatile cast of seven, SPAMILTON is a side-splitting new musical parody. After tearing it up in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and London, SPAMILTON: An American Parody will stage a singing, dancing, comedy revolution in San Antonio, TX!

Marilyn Stasio of Variety mused, "Hip-hop, Broadway showtunes, Viennese waltzes - is there anything this guy can't write? No, not Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, but Gerard Alessandrini, whose ingenious parody SPAMILTON simultaneously salutes and sends up Miranda and his signature musical." Ben Brantley of The New York Times said, "This smart, silly, and often convulsively funny thesis, performed by a motor-mouthed cast that is fluent in many tongues, is the work of that eminent specialist in Broadway anatomy, pathology, and gossip, Gerard Alessandrini."

ABOUT THE CREATOR:

Gerard Alessandrini (Creator, Writer & Director) is a Special Tony Award winner for Excellence in the Theatre. He created, wrote, and directed all 25 editions of Forbidden Broadway in NYC, Los Angeles, and around the world, and performed in the original 1982 cast. He can be heard on four of the 12 Forbidden Broadway cast albums and on the Disney classics Aladdin and Pocahontas. He has written television specials for Bob Hope, Angela Lansbury, and Carol Burnett. He contributed material to the recent Barbra Streisand album Encore. His other musicals include Madame X (co-written with Robert Hetzel) and an all-sung version of Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker. Most recently in New York, he directed the new revue Anything Can Happen in the Theater: The Songs of Maury Yeston. His SPAMILTON won Best Unique Theatrical Experience (Off-Broadway Theatre Alliance) and Show of the Year (2017 MAC Award). Other awards include seven Drama Desks (including two for Best Lyrics), one Obie, two Lucille Lortels, and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Drama League.

The creative team includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Morgan Large (Set Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design) and Fred Barton (Music Supervision).

The North American tour of SPAMILTON: An American Parody is produced by Spamiltour LLC. SPAMILTON was originally produced by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini and Christine Pedi.

For more information, visit spamilton.com or majesticempire.com





Related Articles Shows View More San Antonio Stories

More Hot Stories For You