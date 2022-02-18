NALAC Announces Penny Rodriguez As Communications Coordinator

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures announces the hiring of Penny Rodriguez as the organization's new Communications Coordinator. The position will execute the coordination and implementation of strategic communications for NALAC's professional development, grantmaking programs and advocacy work nationwide.



"Penny Rodriguez is a committed communications professional, with a clear equity lens and keen sensibility when it comes to connecting with artists and communities. At the City of Austin, Cultural Arts Division, Penny was at the center of responsive interaction with diverse cultural workers and organizations, connecting them to vital relief funding and resources during the ongoing pandemic," said Alberto Mejia, Deputy Director of NALAC. "She also played a role in guiding artists and organizations through policy changes for greater social, racial and cultural equity in Austin's cultural arts funding model. We are honored she has joined our team and mission."



A Texas native, Penny obtained her Bachelor of Science Degree in Public Relations and Mass Communication from Texas State University. Prior to working at NALAC, she served as the Marketing and Communications contact for the City of Austin, Cultural Arts Division lending key support to marketing, strategic messaging, and community engagement for multiple Cultural Arts programs. She hopes to continue the work of amplifying opportunities and resources for education, advocacy and preservation of creative communities and cultural arts.

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC) is the nation's premier nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to the promotion, advancement, development, and cultivation of the Latino arts field. For more information about NALAC and its programs please visit www.nalac.org.