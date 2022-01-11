Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HAMILTON San Antonio Tour Dates Rescheduled to Summer 2023

pixeltracker

Performances are now set to take place June 20- July 2, 2023 at the Majestic Theatre.

Jan. 11, 2022  

HAMILTON San Antonio Tour Dates Rescheduled to Summer 2023

The run of the national tour of Hamilton in San Antonio has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 surge. Performances are now set to take place June 20- July 2, 2023 at the Majestic Theatre.

The theatre announced that performances this past weekend were cancelled shortly before the curtain was set to rise. The theatre made a statement on its social media pages.

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

For information on Hamilton, visit:
www.HamiltonMusical.com


Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Gerard Canonico Photo
Gerard Canonico
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella

More Hot Stories For You

  • Catalina Museum to Present New Exhibit 'Norman Rockwell in the 1940s'
  • THE HALL OF FINAL RUIN Opens in February at Ophelia's Jump
  • South Coast Rep Cancels Remaining Performances of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
  • MTI's ALL TOGETHER NOW! Raises Over 6.2 Million Dollars for Theatrical Organizations