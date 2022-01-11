HAMILTON San Antonio Tour Dates Rescheduled to Summer 2023

The run of the national tour of Hamilton in San Antonio has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid-19 surge. Performances are now set to take place June 20- July 2, 2023 at the Majestic Theatre.

The theatre announced that performances this past weekend were cancelled shortly before the curtain was set to rise. The theatre made a statement on its social media pages.

There is nothing for ticketholders to do at this time. All seats remain secure, and your original ticket will be honored for the new performance date. Please see your email or contact your original point of purchase for more information. pic.twitter.com/bcAe0jEV0c - MajesticEmpire (@MajesticEmpire) January 11, 2022

Hamilton is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, Hamilton has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Hamilton features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA, and General Management by Baseline Theatrical.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman and The Public Theater.

