Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Will Present EL PAZCHUCO FOR PREZ by Rodney Garza

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center will present a full production of El Pazchuco for Prez, a bold and satirical new play written and directed by Rodney Garza, September 25–27, 2025, at 8 p.m. at the SAY Si Black Box Studio (1310 S. Brazos St.). The production is a National Performance Network (NPN) Creation & Development Fund Project co-commissioned by the Guadalupe and Cara Mia Theatre in Dallas.

Set in the parallel universe of Los United Estates of Aztlan, El Pazchuco for Prez follows a zoot-suited lecturer who launches an unconventional crusade through the chaotic world of “politricks.” As secrets and absurdities unravel, Garza uses humor to challenge audiences to reflect on resilience, creativity, and civic responsibility.

“I wanted to create a space where we can laugh at the chaos of our political landscape while also prompting audiences to think critically about their role in it,” said Garza. “El Pazchuco embodies the spirit of resilience and creativity that we need in these times. It's a call to action wrapped in laughter.”

The San Antonio cast will feature Rodney Garza, Anna De Luna, Mark Riojas, Salvador Salcedo, and Regan Arevalos, with production design by Max Parrilla (lighting), Kim Corbin (costumes), Roland Mazuca (set), James Borrego (video), and additional members of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s technical team.

El Pazchuco for Prez will also appear in Dallas as part of Cara Mia Theatre’s 6th Annual Latinidades Theatre Festival, with performances October 3–4, 2025.

Tickets

General Admission: $15. San Antonio Performances: September 25–27, 2025 at 8 p.m., SAY Si Black Box Studio, 1310 S. Brazos St.Tickets: guadalupe2025.eventive.org, by phone at 210-271-3151 ext. 250, or in person at the Guadalupe Latino Bookstore (1300 Guadalupe St., Tue–Sat, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.).