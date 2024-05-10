ELECTRIC AVENUE Comes to the Coppell Arts Center in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



What if you could relive all the youthful energy and sonic celebration that was 1980s New Wave and FM Radio Pop—right here, right now? The Coppell Arts Center has announced Electric Avenue: the 80s MTV Experience on Saturday, June 8 at 2 PM and 7:30 PM. They meticulously and painstakingly recreate every nuance and flavor of your favorite 80s tunes by artists like Duran Duran, Phil Collins, Prince, David Bowie, and many more, live on stage! Their show is a high energy space that will remind you of a time when you came home from school, put a record on, and listened with open ears and an open heart. The performance will take place at 505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019. Tickets are $38 and can be purchased at CoppellArtsCenter.org or through the box office at 972-304-7047.

What started as a one-off party gig has turned into a decade-long run, playing 100+ live concerts each year across the US and abroad. Electric Avenue recreates every nuance and flavor of your favorite 80s songs. Delving into their personal stash of vintage synthesizers and rare signal processors, an Electric Avenue show is a true labor of love. In fact, Electric Avenue’s sound is so close to that of the original artists that in 2019 Warner Music issued a cease-and-desist for using original artists’ recordings on their social channels. After hearing the complete live recording of Electric Avenue’s performance, Warner Music issued an apology to the band. The musicians all have been session players for so many top artists including Lionel Richie, Paul Simon, Emmy Lou Harris, The B-52s, Tracy Chapman, Boston, Collective Soul, Boyz II Men, and many more.

