Aurora Arts Theatre Presents RUMORS

Article Pixel Jun. 19, 2020  
Aurora Arts Theatre Presents RUMORS

Aurora Arts Theatre will present Neil Simon's "Rumors!" July 3-August 2.

At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and wife, Chris, must get "the story" straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

Tickets: Children-$10*; Senior, Military, Student-$15*; Standard-$17

There will be two empty seats between every party. Social distancing signage will be throughout the theatre. Staff will be required to wear masks. Patrons are welcome to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the theatre. We will disinfect areas most susceptible to germs between every show.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.auroraartstheatre.com/shows/rumors.


Related Articles View More San Antonio Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Watch Jessie Mueller Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • Alan Bennett's THE HABIT OF ART is Streaming Now
  • Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
  • Audra McDonald, Lea Salonga & Melissa Errico Join Seth Rudetsky For Streaming Concerts!