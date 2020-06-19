Aurora Arts Theatre Presents RUMORS

Aurora Arts Theatre will present Neil Simon's "Rumors!" July 3-August 2.

At a large, tastefully-appointed Sneden's Landing townhouse, the Deputy Mayor of New York has just shot himself. Though only a flesh wound, four couples are about to experience a severe attack of Farce. Gathering for their tenth wedding anniversary, the host lies bleeding in the other room, and his wife is nowhere in sight. His lawyer, Ken, and wife, Chris, must get "the story" straight before the other guests arrive. As the confusions and mis-communications mount, the evening spins off into classic farcical hilarity.

Tickets: Children-$10*; Senior, Military, Student-$15*; Standard-$17

There will be two empty seats between every party. Social distancing signage will be throughout the theatre. Staff will be required to wear masks. Patrons are welcome to wear masks. Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the theatre. We will disinfect areas most susceptible to germs between every show.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.auroraartstheatre.com/shows/rumors.

