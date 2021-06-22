2021 NALAC Leadership Institute Fellows Announced

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures has announced the 38 artists, cultural workers, and arts administrators participating in the 21st edition of the NALAC Leadership Institute (NLI). The NLI is an intensive weeklong professional development program taking place July 12-16, 2021. This year's cohort is the largest in the program's history.

Typically hosted in San Antonio, Texas, this year's institute will once again be virtual. Sessions will be led by longtime core faculty members Rosalba Rolón (Pregones/PRTT), Maribel Alvarez (University of Arizona & Tucson Meet Yourself), and Abel López (GALA Hispanic Theatre) with additional sessions by adjunct faculty members Charles Rice-Gonzalez (BAAD! The Bronx Academy of Arts and Dance) & Evonne Gallardo (independent arts consultant).

The NALAC Leadership Institute brings emerging and established Latinx artists and arts administrators from across the nation for intensive training in nonprofit arts management and leadership development. Fellows will participate in a variety of different sessions focused on deepening their leadership capabilities as arts and culture leaders via a culturally familiar environment that invites communal knowledge and exchange. Fellows will also have opportunities to deepen their peer network through interactive cohort activities throughout the week, as well as receive one-on-one mentorship from faculty members.

Fellows represent 13 states and Puerto Rico and 13 different artistic disciplines and join a community of more than 500 alumni. This fall there will be an opportunity for alumni to connect at the NALAC National Latinx Summit on September 30 - October 2, 2021. Artists and cultural workers are eligible to submit session and workshop proposals for the gathering through July 9, 2021.

The 2021 edition of the NALAC Leadership Institute is supported by the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation, Ford Foundation, Southwest Airlines, National Endowment for the Arts, Andrew W. Mellon Foundation and Texas Commission on the Arts.

NALAC Leadership Institute, 2021 Fellows

Lucía Abramovich Sánchez, San Antonio Museum of Art (San Antonio, TX)

Helen Aldana, Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History & Senderos (Santa Cruz, CA)

Sarah Ayala, Artist (Fort Worth, TX)

Alondra Cano, City Council, City of Minneapolis (Minneapolis, MN)

Christin Eve Cato, Pregones/PRTT (Bronx, NY)

Sam Cortez, Los Lupeños de San José (San Jose, CA)

Ileana Doble Hernandez, Ileana Doble H Studio (Elkridge, MA)

Vince Dominguez, Quinteto Latino (Providence, RI)

Dorimar Ferrer, Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group (Memphis, TN)

Samantha Leigh Galarza, Actress, Writer & Performance Artist (Jersey City, NJ)

Dolores "Lolis" Garcia, East Bay Center for the Performing Arts (Richmond, CA)

Stephanie Garcia, PROArtes México and Punto de Inflexión, Co. (Salt Lake City, UT)

Liliana Gomez, BlakTinx Dance Festival & The Latina Dance Project (Phoenix, AZ)

Geaninne Gutiérrez-Guimarães, Solomon R. Guggenheim Foundation (Jackson Heights, NY)

Gabriela Kane Guardia, Texas Folklife (Austin, TX)

Alana Noel Hernandez, CALA Alliance (Phoenix, AZ)

David Herrera, David Herrera Performance Company (San Francisco, CA)

Zully Juarez, LA Comunidad Ixim & Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Huntington Park, CA)

LROD, Harvard University & Livable Futures (Columbus, OH)

Joanna Lugo, Performance Artist, Director, Writer & Disruptor (Killeen, TX)

Michelle McVicker, The Museum at FIT (Brooklyn, NY)

Arturo Méndez-Reyes, Arts.Co.Lab (San Francisco, CA)

Stephanie Monte, Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (Los Angeles, CA)

Vero D. Orozco, Jamestown Community Center (San Francisco, CA)

Cynthia López Pérez, Latina Women in Opera (Boston, MA)

Maryela Perez, MACLA | Movimiento de Arte y Cultura Latino Americana (Oakland, CA)

Nirvania Quesada, Director & Producer (San Juan, PR)

Carolina Quiroga, Tres Cuentos Literary Podcast (Richmond Hill, GA)

Mariana Ramirez-Alvarado, Brooklyn Conservatory of Music (New York, NY)

Addy Gonzalez Renteria, 11:11 A Creative Collective (Sylmar, CA)

Hector Martin Rivera Jr., Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (Bronx, NY)

Laura Rivera-Ayala, El Museo de Arte de Puerto Rico (San Juan, PR)

Nancy Rivera, Utah Division of Arts & Museums (Salt Lake City, UT)

Peggy Robles-Alvarado, Robleswrites Productions (Bronx, NY)

Isabel Servantez, McNay Art Museum (San Antonio, TX)

José Torres-Tama, ArteFuturo Productions & Performance Artist (New Orleans, LA)

Andrew Aaron Valdez, Cleveland Playhouse (Cleveland, OH)

Beatriz Guzman Velasquez, Visual Artist & Educator (Edinburg, TX)

