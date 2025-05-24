World Premiere SVETLANA to Close 27th Season at Wasatch Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new musical drama, Svetlana, is set to premiere, delving into the captivating and tumultuous life of Svetlana Alliluyeva, the daughter of Joseph Stalin. Written by local Salt Lake City playwright Spencer Ford, with orchestration by Isaac Geslison, this two-act production promises a powerful and intimate portrayal of a woman caught between personal desires and the weight of her father's legacy.

Svetlana follows Svetlana's journey from a privileged yet emotionally scarred childhood in the Kremlin, through love and loss, to her eventual defection to the United States. The musical explores her relationships, including her complex connection with her father, her passionate love for an Indian physician, and her marriage to architect Wesley Peters, set against the backdrop of her search for freedom and peace.

Svetlana is a story of defiance, love, and the enduring quest for personal identity, even in the face of extraordinary circumstances.

Performances take place June 25 through June 29 at Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles, 144 Regent Street. Performance times are 7:00 pm on Wednesday and Thursday and 7:30 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 2:00 on Sunday.

About Wasatch Theatre Company

Wasatch Theatre Company is a non-profit theater company that produces a variety of plays and musicals each year. The company’s mission is to produce timely, relevant, and entertaining theatre by supporting diverse artists and providing opportunities for unique voices to stimulate conversation, increase empathy, and empower positive social change. WTC is a resident of the Regent Street Black Box at the Eccles.

