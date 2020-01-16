Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor (Musical)
Joseph Paul Branca - NEWSIES - Hale Center Theater Orem
Best Actor (Play)
Quinn Mattfeld - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival
Best Actress (Musical)
Autumn Best - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Best Actress (Play)
Wendy Oltmanns - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre
Best Choreography
Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Best Costume Design (Musical)
Heather McDevitt Barton - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Best Costume Design (Play)
Tami Crandall - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem
Best Direction (Musical)
Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Best Direction (Play)
Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival
Best Lighting Design (Musical)
Keith A. Truax - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Best Lighting Design (Play)
William C. Kirkham - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival
Best Music Direction
Nat Zegree - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Best Musical
FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Best Original/New Work
FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Best Play
HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival
Best Scenic Design (Musical)
Ann Beyersdorfer - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts
Best Scenic Design (Play)
Jason Lajka - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival
Best Theatre Company of the Year
Hale Centre Theatre
Best Touring Production (Musical or Play)
WICKED - Eccles Theater
