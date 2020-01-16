Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor (Musical)

Joseph Paul Branca - NEWSIES - Hale Center Theater Orem

Best Actor (Play)

Quinn Mattfeld - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival

Best Actress (Musical)

Autumn Best - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Best Actress (Play)

Wendy Oltmanns - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre

Best Choreography

Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Best Costume Design (Musical)

Heather McDevitt Barton - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Best Costume Design (Play)

Tami Crandall - CHARLEY'S AUNT - Hale Center Theater Orem

Best Direction (Musical)

Jeff Whiting - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Best Direction (Play)

Brian Vaughn - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival

Best Lighting Design (Musical)

Keith A. Truax - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Best Lighting Design (Play)

William C. Kirkham - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival

Best Music Direction

Nat Zegree - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Best Musical

FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Best Original/New Work

FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Best Play

HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival

Best Scenic Design (Musical)

Ann Beyersdorfer - FLY MORE THAN YOU FALL - Noorda Center for the Performing Arts

Best Scenic Design (Play)

Jason Lajka - HAMLET - Utah Shakespeare Festival

Best Theatre Company of the Year

Hale Centre Theatre

Best Touring Production (Musical or Play)

WICKED - Eccles Theater

