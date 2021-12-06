Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; First Stats Announced!
This year's regional awards include in-person and streaming categories.
Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.
Check out the current standings below!
Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.
Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.
Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Matthew Davies - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 17%
Cassie Abate - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 10%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Joy Zhu - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 12%
Jennie Richardson - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 10%
Kelsey Nichols - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 10%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Kate Rufener - NEWSIES - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 14%
John Sweeney - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 11%
Dave Tinney - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 11%
Best Direction Of A Play
Jim Christian - THE MOUSETRAP - Hale Centre Theatre 21%
Marinda Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 21%
Cameron Knight - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 11%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jaron Hermansen - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 14%
Colin Skip Wilson - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 13%
Graham Whipple - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 10%
Best Musical
LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 20%
SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 13%
THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 12%
Best Performer In A Musical
Amber Kacherian - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murray City Cultural Arts 12%
Casey Elliott - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 7%
Maddie Harding - MAMMA MIA! - Clearfield Community Arts 7%
Best Performer In A Play
Erin Carlson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre 18%
Aidan O'Reilly - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 12%
Andrew Plinio - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 8%
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre 23%
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 19%
RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 15%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jared Haddock, Truxton Moulton - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 13%
Kacey Udy - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 11%
Jason Baldwin - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 9%