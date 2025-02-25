Video: THE PRINCE OF EGYPT at Hale Centre Theatre Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Prince of Egypt is now playing at Hale Centre Theatre through April 12. The inspiring journey of Moses comes to life in this musical. Check out an all new trailer here!

Read our review of The Prince of Egypt here.

From prince to exile and Red Sea to burning bush, experience his epic transformation through stunning visuals, powerful storytelling, and the soaring music of Stephen Schwartz (Wicked).

Featuring "All I Ever Wanted," "Through Heaven’s Eyes," and "When You Believe", tickets are on sale now.

Comments