Review: Hale Centre Theatre’s THE PRINCE OF EGYPT is a Wonder to Behold

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT on Hale Centre Theatre’s Centre Stage in Sandy is a wonder to behold as a story for the ages is extraordinarily brought to life.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT (music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, book by Phillip LaZebnik) is based on the beloved DreamWorks animated film of the same name with a gorgeous expanded score that includes originals like the Oscar-winning “When You Believe” and new masterpieces like the devastating “For the Rest of My Life.”

It focuses on the human relationships in the age-old story of Moses, who is raised as a prince in Egypt before learning that he is actually the son of a Hebrew slave. His brother, Ramses, has always been his Best Friend, but when Ramses is crowned Pharoah, Moses asks him to let his people go in the ultimate test to their brotherhood.

Ethan Kelso brings a rich baritone and a profound humanity to the part of Moses (double cast with Zack Wilson).

Ren Cottam as Ramses (single cast) evolves from a petulant adolescent to a world-weary leader.

The powerful trio of lead women includes Mack as a nurturing Tuyah (single cast), Rebecca Burroughs as a grounded Zipporah (double cast with Malia Morris), and Jaden Chandie Nandkeshwar as a visionary Miriam (double cast with Rachel Woodward Hansen).

Sophia Morrill Mancilla as Yochaved (double cast with Aitana Alapa) and Fay Drysdale as young Miriam (double cast with Elisabeth Wilkins) make meaningful cameos with impactful vocals.

Other memorable performances come from Aioleoge Lesa as Jethro (double cast with Chris Lowe), Rob Fernandez-Rosa as Hotep (double cast with Nathan Holley), Danté J.L. Murray as Seti (single cast), Annakaitlyn Burningham as Nefertari (double cast with Koryn Sobel), and Spencer Anapol as Aaron (double cast with Bryce Fernelius).

The scenic design by Nate Bertone, who wowed with last season’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, does not disappoint. Laden with Egyptian iconography and stonework, it is truly stunning, and yet it isn’t just spectacle for spectacle’s sake. The walls, railings, and lowered revolve are intimately enwrapped in scenery in what feels like a callback to the thoughtful, treasured way the theatre used their former space in West Valley. As in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the screens are encased by set pieces, enabling the projections to be more immersive.

Those projections and lighting by Jaron Kent Hermansen are transportative and thrilling as they combine with the set, Dave Tinney’s direction, Lindsey D. Smith’s choreography, Spencer Hohl’s fight choreography, and Candice Nielsen’s costumes, to build an ancient, mystical but recognizable world in which we see ourselves.

The act I finale is a prime example of the emotionally resonant, even spiritual storytelling, as symbolically employed rope connects heaven and earth, binding humans to one another and to deity.

The burning bush and the death of the firstborn are breathtakingly realized. And the elegant, enthralling parting of the Red Sea is one you’ll just need to see for yourself.

THE PRINCE OF EGYPT plays through April 12, 2025. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.

Reader Reviews