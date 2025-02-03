Video: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL in the Rehearsal Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Go inside rehearsals ​for Pioneer Theatre Company's production of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Audiences can see the feel-good, beloved bio-musical from February 14-March 1, 2025. Watch the video now!

Nominated for seven Tony Awards, the musical features a book by Douglas McGrath; words and music by Gerry Goffin & Carole King, Barry Mann & Cynthia Weil; music by arrangement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing; orchestrations, vocal, and incidental arrangements by Steve Sidwell; and additional music arrangements by PTC alum (Shucked, Christmas in Connecticut) Jason Howland.

Leading the cast are PTC newcomers Sara Sheperd* (Carole King in the Broadway and National Tour companies of Beautiful) as Carole King, Stephen Christopher Anthony* (Evan in the Broadway and National Tour companies of Dear Evan Hansen) as Barry Mann, Lee Alexandra Harrington* (Into the Woods at Roundabout) as Cynthia Weil, and Anthony Sagaria* (Disney's Frozen on Broadway) as Gerry Goffin.

Also appearing in the musical are PTC alumni Mary Fanning Driggs* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Bonnie & Clyde) as Genie Klein; and ensemble members Tyrick Wiltez Jones* (Putting It Together, Ain't Misbehavin'), Chris Richie* (Jersey Boys), and Tyler Symone* (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; Christmas in Connecticut).

Making their respective PTC debuts are ensemble members Travis Keith Battle* (Memphis at Walnut Street Theatre), Elexis Morton* (Ragtime on Ellis Island), Nathan Andrew Riley* (Disney's The Lion King National Tour), and Grace Ellis Solomon* (Beautiful at Gateway Playhouse).

Before she became the iconic chart-topping music sensation known as Carole King, she was Carole Klein, a girl from Brooklyn with unwavering determination and astounding talent. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical follows King's remarkable rise to stardom, from her early days as a teenage songwriter to becoming one of the most successful solo acts in music history—and many of her personal triumphs and struggles in between. A tribute to the indomitable spirit of one of America's greatest musical artists told through her incredible music, including “You've Got a Friend,” “Natural Woman,” and “I Feel the Earth Move,” and other hits of the era by Barry Mann, Cynthia Weil, The Righteous Brothers, Neil Sedaka, and more!

The production also marks the first co-production between Pioneer Theatre Company, which will feature the musical first, and Geva Theatre in Rochester, New York. After playing in Salt Lake City, the production will be shipped to Geva (including the original designs, as well as most of the cast) for a second run from May 28 through June 29, 2025.

