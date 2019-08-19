Utah Symphony to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

In celebration of Hispanic Heritage month, the Utah Symphony will perform music from accomplished Latin American composers including Moncayo's "Huapango" and Lopez's "Fiesta!". The Utah Symphony will be joined by guest conductor Carlos Miguel Prieto, Musical America's 2019 Conductor of the Year. The performance will take place on Monday, September 16 at 7:30 PM at Abravanel Hall. Tickets, priced from $8 to $30 ($8 for youth), are available for purchase through http://www.utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

Carlos Miguel Prieto is considered one of the leading Mexican conductors of his generation, currently serving as Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra, Music Director of Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de México and Orquesta Sinfónica de Minería in Mexico, and Music Director of the Orchestra of the Americas. Recently awarded Musical America's 2019 Conductor of the Year award, Prieto praised his Mexican roots for their contributions to his career. "I am blessed to have grown up in Mexico which is the epicenter of the Americas, a region of the world where music is vibrant and vital. I share this honor with everyone who embraces the belief that we can, and must, improve the lives of others through music."

The orchestra pays homage to Hispanic Heritage month beginning with an evening of celebration on September 16, Mexico's Independence Day (El Grito). The program includes some of the greatest Hispanic/Latino composers and works, including Moncayo's "Huapango." Mexican guest conductor and Musical America's 2019 Conductor of the Year Carlos Miguel Prieto makes his Utah Symphony debut and also conducts a Masterworks program on November 8 and 9 exploring Afro-Cuban religious culture and the folk traditions of old Spain with Revueltas' "Sensemayá" and Falla's "Three-Cornered Hat" alongside Rachmaninoff's Piano Concerto No. 3 with pianist Boris Giltburg. On November 1 and 2, the Utah Symphony will present as a Film in Concert the 3D computer-animated fantasy "Coco," inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead celebration and which features an all-Latino cast.

Family and special event performances for the 2019-2020 season include ¡Celebración Sinfónica! on September 16, 2019; the 60th anniversary Salute to Youth on September 24, 2019; the annual Handel "Messiah" Sing-in holiday favorite tradition on November 30 and December 1; the annual "Here Comes Santa Claus!" concert on December 7; "Carnival of the Animals" featuring Children's Dance Theatre on March 21, and the 80th anniversary gala with Joshua Bell on May 16, 2020.

The Utah Symphony will play award-winning masterpieces from world-famous composer John Williams at Abravanel Hall from September 20-21 at 7:30 PM.

PROGRAM

The Utah Symphony presents

¡Celebración Sinfónica!

September 16, 2019 | 7:30 PM | Abravanel Hall

Carlos Miguel Prieto, Conductor

Utah Symphony

Evencio Castellanos Santa Cruz de Pacairigua Jimmy López Fiesta! Arturo Márquez Danzón 2

Lucho Bermúdez Colombia Tierra Querida

Zequinha de Abreu Tico-Tico no fubá

José Pablo Moncayo Huapango

Alberto Ginastera "Malambo" de la suite Estancia

Eugenio Toussaint Suite de Mambo de Pérez Prado

Concert Sponsors:

Symphony Season Sponsor: George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Foundation

Concert Sponsor: Zions Bank

Media Sponsor: Latino 106.3 FM

Conductor Sponsor: Rancho Markets

Orchestra Sponsor: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Foundation

For more information, visit utahsymphony.org.





