Utah Symphony Announces AMERICA'S WONDERS IN 3D Concert

The Utah Symphony announced a special performance of "America's Wonders in 3D," showcasing 28 national parks and nearly a dozen dynamic cities paired with live symphonic music - and 3D glasses - on November 19, 2019 at 7:00 PM in Abravanel Hall. Tickets can be purchased by the general public starting July 25 at utahsymphony.org or by calling (801) 533-6683.

For the first time ever in cutting-edge LED 3D, experience America's most breathtaking natural wonders and bustling cities, accompanied live by classical and contemporary compositions with the Utah Symphony. 3D glasses will be handed out before patrons enter the concert hall. Audience members will be taken on a journey through 28 of America's most breathtaking national parks - including all five of Utah's Mighty Five national parks - and eleven of our most exciting cities.

Experience the wonder of watching the sunrise over the Grand Canyon while listening to Grofé's "Grand Canyon Suite" and flying over the Appalachian Mountains as the Utah Symphony performs Copland's "Appalachian Spring." The journey continues into our nation's vibrant cities as tenor Adam Fisher and the orchestra perform "New York, New York" as you walk through New York's Times Square, "Viva Las Vegas" as you experience the thrill and lights of Las Vegas, and "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" as you stroll across the Golden Gate Bridge.

The performance coincides with the commemoration of the 100th anniversary of President Woodrow Wilson establishing Zion National Park on November 19, 1919.

This immersive visual experience is the latest in the Utah Symphony's efforts to bring exciting symphonic programming paired with visual elements into the concert hall. The Films in Concert series launched during the 2017-18 season presents full-length feature films on the big screen at Abravanel Hall with the film scores performed live to picture by the Utah Symphony. The 2019-20 series includes the fifth and sixth installments of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, the second installment of the "Star Wars" film series, Disney Pixar's "Coco," "Singin' in the Rain," and "How to Train Your Dragon."

Also new on the 2019-20 season is UNWOUND, a casual classical experience with up close video footage of the conductor and guest artist that was introduced during the 2018-19 season. UNWOUND will expand to include two shorter intermission-free programs: Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" on November 16, and Orff's "Carmina Burana" on March 23 under the baton of guest conductor Kazuki Yamada featuring vocalists Amy Owens (soprano), Brian Stucki (tenor) and Christopher Clayton (baritone).

For more information about the orchestra, visit utahsymphony.org.





