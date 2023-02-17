Tuacahn Construction To Enhance Patron, Actor Experience

This year whether you're coming for one of the fabulous Broadway theater productions, or any of the spring concert series, you're likely to notice a few changes in the iconic red rock canyon. Tuacahn has been getting a bit of a face lift.



Operating with the goal of making it easier to get in, get out, and enjoy while you're on-site, there are several different projects worth noting, from road construction and additional parking to padded seats and covered rehearsal space.



"We are adding a merging lane as patrons exit the theater, which should make it much easier to funnel cars out of the parking lot, rather than having one side go, and then the other side," said Kevin Smith, Tuacahn CEO. "It's something we're really excited about adding."



In addition, the bike path that used to end at the gate at the mouth of the parking lot is being extended all the way past the on-site housing area and to the box office.



"This will make it safer for our cast to get to work via the sidewalk, and it will also help patrons walking through the parking lot to the theater," Smith said.



In a clear example of Tuacahn's resourcefulness, the dirt to shore up the bike path was taken from what was once a grassy area near the Hafen Theatre building - dirt the construction crews needed to move in order to level out an additional parking area.



"On very busy nights last year, parking was at a premium," Smith said. "For now, this extra parking area is a gravel lot, but we intend to have it paved eventually."



Once inside the Outdoor Amphitheatre, patrons in the premium seating area (rows A-H) will be treated to padded seats. While anyone looking out over the area to the audience's left will see a new covered 85-by-55-feet pad that will serve as an additional outdoor rehearsal space.



"We're so excited about this covered area," Smith said. "It just makes the whole backstage area feel finished."

But it's more than just aesthetics. During concert season, it can be difficult for the actors to rehearse on the main stage because of the equipment in place for the concerts. And this year, when the time comes to add The Hunchback to Notre Dame to the outdoor stage, this covered area will provide a shaded place to rehearse while leaving the set pieces for Tarzan and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in place for the evening performances.



"It's really exciting to witness the kind of growth we're experiencing at Tuacahn, and to continue providing the best experience possible for the actors, crew, and patrons," Smith said.



Looking ahead, Smith said the plan is to add additional seating in the Outdoor Amphitheatre by 2024, and,once the financials are in place, they hope to add additional housing for actors inside the existing Indoor Hafen Theatre building.



"Tuacahn is really focused on increasing the quality of life for the people who live in this area, and those who visit here, by offering wonderful entertainment in this amazing setting," Smith said. "We're trying to enhance that setting with these improvements, while continuing to accommodate more people."



Come see all the changes as you enjoy this year's theater season featuring Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Tarzan and The Hunchback of Notre Dame in the Outdoor Amphitheatre, along withBeautiful: The Carole King Musical and White Christmas in the Indoor Hafen Theatre.

For show dates and tickets, log onto www.tuacahn.org or call 435-652-3300.