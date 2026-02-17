Review: HALLMARKED at Hale Centre Theatre Strikes a Sweet, Satisfying Balance

🎭 NEW! Salt Lake City Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Salt Lake City & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The world premiere of new musical HALLMARKED on Hale Centre Theatre’s brand new Miller Family Beehive Stage strikes just the right balance for all potential audience members. If you are a rom-com skeptic, you’ll probably go in looking for a deconstruction of the genre’s tropes, and although you might be hoping for more, you should find enough there to satisfy you. However, it’s ultimately a sweet, simple love story, and if you are a Hallmark aficionado, you’ll find all the makings of the movies you love.

In HALLMARKED (book by Michael D. Fox; music and lyrics by Quinn, Dawn, and Cameron Dietlein), Julie is sent from the big city to a small town to help produce a baking reality show there. She has sworn off romance, but how long can she resist all the makings of a classic rom-com scenario when she meets a seemingly perfect man?

The endearing book is written by the theatre’s COO, the playwright who wrote last year’s phenomenal THE TIME MACHINE, now licensed by Concord Theatricals. The catchy music is written by three members of the theatre’s founding family – a 17-year-old musical genius and his talented parents. With creative output this good, why wouldn’t they use their platform to share it? The audience isn’t thinking about whether the musical is locally written or whether it stands up to the quality of the other shows produced by Hale Centre Theatre. They’re thinking about the characters and the themes, which means the creators, along with director Dave Tinney, have found success.

Bo Chester as Julie (double cast with composer/lyricist Dawn Dietlein) has a gorgeous singing voice and takes the audience with her on her journey. Darick Pead as Monty (double cast with Derek Smith) is a good match for her with his gentle spirit and winning smile.

Dale Hoopes as Shawn (single cast) is a highlight. It would be easy to make his character over the top, but he keeps things real and makes us want to root for him.

Other memorable performances come from Mack as Ryann (double cast with Haley Mendez Wawro), Josh Durfey as Les (single cast), Keely Conrad Thomason as Anne (single cast), Sharon Kenison as Julianne (double cast with Bonnie Wilson Whitlock), Mason Carter as Luke (double cast with composer/lyricist Cameron Dietlein), and Julia Green as Leah (double cast with Ivy Dunbar Jones).

The fashionable costumes by Joy Zhu tell a lot about the characters and seasons as time passes, and the fun choreography by Lindsey D. Smith makes good use of them.

The pleasant, well-utilized set by Jenn Taylor is heavily reliant on projections, and designer Jaron Kent Hermansen does a good job providing a pleasing environment that is animated without being overly cartoonish (except in one purposeful portion that delights), melding well with his lighting design.

The Miller Family Beehive Stage provides a great alternative space for shows like this that benefit from a proscenium theatre. It’s a wonderful venue with incredible sightlines and a cozy atmosphere. See HALLMARKED and check it out!

HALLMARKED plays through June 6, 2026. For tickets, call the box office at 801-984-9000 or visit www.hct.org.

Photo Credit: Hale Centre Theatre.

