Video: PETER PAN GOES WRONG Regional Premiere at Hale Centre Theatre

Fresh from Broadway, the comedy plays at HCT with tickets now on sale.

By: Feb. 13, 2026



Hale Centre Theatre will present the regional premiere of PETER PAN GOES WRONG in 2026, bringing the Cornley Drama Society back to the stage for another evening of theatrical chaos. Watch the new video.

In this sequel to the international hit The Play That Goes Wrong, the well-meaning troupe attempts to stage Peter Pan- with predictably disastrous results.

Written by Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer, and Henry Shields, the team behind The Play That Goes Wrong, the production follows the Cornley cast as they battle technical failures, flying mishaps, and onstage disputes on their journey to Neverland. What begins as a classic adventure quickly unravels into escalating mayhem.

Adult tickets range from $56 to $77. Youth tickets (ages 5–17) range from $28 to $38. No children under 5 are permitted.




