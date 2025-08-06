Tickets to 'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE at Eccles Theater to go on Sale This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles will present ‘Twas the Night Before… by Cirque du Soleil at Eccles Theater for 17 performances December 4-14. This Christmas themed show is inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this season.



‘TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE… BY Cirque du Soleil

‘Twas the Night Before… is Cirque du Soleil’s first Christmas show, based on the classic poem “A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil’s story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, ‘Twas the Night Before… features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.