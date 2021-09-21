Talented Young Breakdancers Hit The Ring Around The Rose Stage!

Repertory Dance Theatre has been presenting "wiggle-friendly" interactive performances for children and families at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center through the Ring Around the Rose series for more than twenty years.

The 2021-2022 season continues this October with a phenomenal, interactive performance from the Flavakids Crew from The School of Dance in Salt Lake City. These talented young artists will explore all of the elements of hip hop on the Jeanne Wagner Stage at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center on October 9 at 11 am.

The Flavakids Crew at the School of Dance is a kids group of advanced Breakers. These Bboys and BGirls train in the art of breaking or breakdancing. Breaking is one of the four main elements of Hip Hop along with the DJ, the MC, and the Graffiti Artist.

These talented Breakers will both amaze you and teach you all about the history of the artform. And as is the case with all Ring Around the Rose performances, there will be elements of interaction throughout to be "wiggle-friendly" and accessible for all ages.

The performance is limited to 50% capacity in the large Jeanné Wagner Theatre and masks are required for all patrons over the age of 2.

