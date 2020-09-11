SB Dance Offers Curbside Theater

You can either have a performance 'delivered' to you, or tailgate at a set location

SB Dance has launched its new program, Curbside Theater, a mobile, outdoor art munchie that features song and dance under the moon.

It comes in two flavors: delivery to you (Utah's Salt Lake and Summit Counties) or tailgate at a scenic location. The audience is safely distant from us and each other.

Delivery

The dance company will come to your curbside for a 5-8 min performance suitable for all audiences. Invite pals, neighbors, or just your household. Safe social distancing and masks required. Requires a level and ample parking area, and enough people in the same general area who request the same night. Free with suggested donation.

Tailgate

Picnic with pals, sunset, then a 30 min show at a scenic lot or park. Social distancing and masks (when not eating) required. Bring a folding chair or blanket. As soon as there are enough people who are interested on the same day, the company will let you know. Location announced a few days before. $15 per person with suggested donation.

Learn more and book a performance at https://curbsidetheater.sbdance.com/.

