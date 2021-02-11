Repertory Dance Theatre Presents Annual Fundraiser and Choreographer Competition, REGALIA

Repertory Dance Theatre is celebrating 55 years of revolutionary modern dance with their annual fundraiser and choreographer competition, REGALIA, in a whole new way this February. Moving to a virtual experience this season, the competition brings four talented and aspiring choreographers the chance to win a commission for RDT.

This year, RDT is thrilled to have Ruby Cabbell, Anne Marie Robson Smock, Kaley Pruitt, and Lauren Simpson competing for votes from audience members to be awarded a chance to create a new commission for RDT's 2021-2022 season. The choreographers will each be given four hours to work with RDT dancers via Zoom to create a new work.

The filmed pieces will be available to view beginning February 22, 2021. Audience members will be invited to watch the performances throughout the week, while also bidding on silent auction items online. Anyone can view the newly-created pieces on RDT's website, free of charge. Audience members are encouraged to "vote by donating" to the choreographer they would like to see win a commission for next season.

All funds raised will help support RDT's arts-in-education programming that reaches close to 40,000 students and teachers each year. Despite the pandemic, RDT is still reaching children throughout the state and beyond with both virtual and in-person options. Click here to learn more

The week-long fundraiser will culminate with a live-streamed, one-hour party on February 27, where the winner will be announced, the RDT dancers will perform, and more surprises are in store.

Viewing for the entire event is free of charge, but VIP tickets are available and include an optional pre-show virtual sushi-making class with Eddeesan from Yoshi's, snacks delivered to your home for the viewing party, special recognition throughout the show, and an invitation to a post-show virtual dance party.

DETAILS:

WHO: Repertory Dance Theatre

WHAT: REGALIA

WHEN: February 22-27, 2021

WHERE: online - www.rdtutah.org

HOW: Viewing only is free of charge, but VIP Tickets are available for $25 and include snacks delivered to your home for the viewing party and more