RENT Coming To Salt Lake City - $28 Ticket Drawing Announced

Zions Bank Broadway at the Eccles announced today that seats in the first rows of the orchestra section will be available for $28 for every performance of RENT, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical.

The $28 tickets are available in-person, by drawing, in front of the REGENT STREET BLACK BOX AT THE ECCLES, located on 144 Regent Street, behind the ECCLES THEATER on the day of each performance only, two hours prior to the show. Check for signage. The $28 tickets are limited to two tickets per person.

The tradition of these tickets began in 1996 in New York when the show moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

RENT performs at the ECCLES THEATER June 25-30. Performance times are Monday-Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 2:00pm and 8:00pm, Sunday 1:00pm and 6:30pm.

For general ticket information, call the 801-355-ARTS (3747), Broadway-at-the-Eccles.com or at the box office Monday-Friday: 10:00am-6:00pm, Sat. 10am-2:00pm and through curtain times on performance days.

Visit RentOnTour.net for more information.





